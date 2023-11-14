NFL Power Rankings Ahead of Week 11 (Is Houston for Real? Plus, 49ers Make Huge Jump)
The latest NFL Power Rankings based on Super Bowl odds after Week 10 of the 2023 season.
By Peter Dewey
CJ Stroud mania won't stop!
The rookie quarterback put together yet another dazzling showing, leading the Houston Texans to a upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10 of the 2023 season to not only improve his MVP (yes, I said MVP) odds, but also keep Houston in the hunt for a playoff spot in the AFC.
With a few top teams (Miami and Kansas City) on the bye in the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens -- who lost to the Cleveland Browns -- Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets all squandered chances to improve their playoff positioning by losing in Week 10.
Speaking of Jacksonville, the team was obliterated by the San Francisco 49ers, who snapped a three-game losing streak and are now tied atop the odds to win the Super Bowl this season.
With so much odds movement in one week, how did our weekly Power Rankings change?
Now, let's dive into every team's odds -- and where they rank -- ahead of Week 11:
Super Bowl Odds for Every NFL Team in 2023
NFL Power Rankings Based on Odds
1. Philadelphia Eagles (+550) Last Week: No. 1
Despite being on a bye in Week 10, the Eagles still have the best record in the NFL.
2. Kansas City Chiefs (+500) LW: No. 2
Kansas City was on the bye in Week 10, but the team remains the No. 1 seed in the AFC -- with a cushion -- following losses by Baltimore and Jacksonville.
3. San Francisco 49ers (+500) LW: No. 7
Are the 49ers back? The team was dominant against a sold Jacksonville team, and now it moves to the favorite in the odds to win the Super Bowl.
4. Baltimore Ravens (+900) LW: No. 3
Week 10 was a brutal loss for the Ravens, who blew a double-digit lead to the Cleveland Browns. Still, the team is in the driver's seat at 7-3 to win the AFC North.
5. Dallas Cowboys (+1000) LW: No. 8
Dallas dominated the Giants once again in Week 10, and Dak Prescott is looking like an MVP candidate, tossing 17 scores to just six picks in nine games.
6. Miami Dolphins (+1100) LW: No. 6
The Dolphins were on the bye in Week 10.
7. Detroit Lions (+1000) LW: No. 9
The Detroit Lions pulled off a last-second road win against the Los Angeles Chargers, keeping the Minnesota Vikings at bay in the NFC North.
8. Cincinnati Bengals (+1500) LW: No. 4
Cincinnati's loss to the Texans -- partially because of a Tyler Boyd dropped touchdown -- is going to haunt the team in the final playoff picture.
9. Jacksonville Jaguars (+2000) LW: No. 5
Jacksonville was dismantled by San Fran in Week 10 coming off a bye, and now the team needs to regroup to show it is a true contender this season.
10. Buffalo Bills (+2000) LW: No. 10
Another bad loss by the Bills nearly drops them out of the top 10. They are far from a lock to make the playoffs.
11. Cleveland Browns (+3000) LW: No. 12
Cleveland pulled off a massive comeback win in Week 10 against Baltimore, and the team jumped from +4000 to +3000 to win the Super Bowl. At 6-3, the Browns are firmly in the playoff mix.
12. Seattle Seahawks (+4000) LW: No. 13
It wasn't pretty, but Seattle won on a last-second field goal against Washington in Week 10. The Seahawks are keeping pace in the NFC West, which is all they can ask for right now. That keeps them in prime position for a wild card spot.
13. Pittsburgh Steelers (+7500) LW: No. 16
The Steelers have been outgained in every game this season. The Steelers are also 6-3. Someone get Mike Tomlin a gold jacket RIGHT NOW.
14. Houston Texans (+10000) LW: No. 17
Another win for CJ Stroud and the Texans -- and this one was impressive over Cincy -- has the team in the hunt for a playoff spot in the AFC.
15. Minnesota Vikings (+7500) LW: No. 18
The Vikings are now 6-4 (!) and favored to make the playoffs in the NFC. Josh Dobbs was solid again to lead the team to a fifth straight victory.
16. Los Angeles Chargers (+5500) LW: No. 11
The Chargers lost again in Week 10, slipping to 4-5 and falling behind the Las Vegas Raiders in the AFC West standings.
17. New Orleans Saints (+6000) LW: No. 15
Derek Carr's concussion thrust Jameis Winston into action in Week 10, but the Saints still came up short against Minnesota. Luckily, the Atlanta Falcons lost as well, keeping the Saints in first in the NFC South.
18. Indianapolis Colts (+20000) LW: No. 19
Another win for the Colts -- this time in Germany -- bumps them up a spot in this week's rankings. The team needs to ride Jonathan Taylor as much as it can to survive week-to-week on offense.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+15000) LW: No. 24
Tampa Bay is quietly in second place in the NFC South after winning against the Titans on Sunday. Can Baker Mayfield and company make a playoff push?
20. Las Vegas Raiders (+25000) LW: No. 22
The Raiders are 2-0 under interim head coach Antonio Pierce and are suddenly back in the playoff hunt in the AFC.
21. Tennessee Titans (+25000) LW: No. 21
Will Levis and the Titans struggled to generate any offense in their Week 10 loss to the Bucs, falling 20-6. It doesn't look like this team will make the playoffs in 2023.
22. Denver Broncos (+20000) LW: No. 25
Make it three straight wins for the Denver Broncos, who may actually have a chance to make the playoffs this season.
23. New York Jets (+12000) LW: No. 14
The Jets' offense is hilariously bad, and it's taken the team out of true contention for a playoff spot in the AFC.
24. Washington Commanders (+30000) LW: No. 20
Another loss for the Commanders in Week 10 puts them in a tough spot to make the playoffs in the NFC -- especially with a team like Minnesota surging into almost a guaranteed spot.
25. Atlanta Falcons (+20000) LW: No. 23
The Falcons are now 4-6 on the season, and Arthur Smith's squad couldn't hold a lead against the Arizona Cardinals.
26. Green Bay Packers (+25000) LW: No. 26
Green Bay doesn't have an answer at quaterback in Jordan Love, and the team came up short again in Week 10 despite outgaining the Steelers on Sunday.
27. Los Angeles Rams (+20000) LW: No. 27
The Rams were on the bye in Week 10.
28. Chicago Bears (+50000) LW: No. 30
The Bears took down the Panthers in Week 10, and they should be getting Justin Fields back in the lineup sooner rather than later. The team has the No. 1 pick right now in the draft because it own's Carolina's selection.
29. Arizona Cardinals (+50000) LW: No. 31
Kyler Murray returned for Arizona and promptly led the team to a win over the Atlanta Falcons. Does K1 have a chance to stick long term with the Cards if he turns this season around?
30. New England Patriots (+100000) LW: No. 28
The New England Patriots are 2-8. That statement seems insane, but the team lost again in Week 10 and benched Mac Jons (again) in the process.
31. New York Giants (+100000) LW: No. 29
With Tyrod Taylor and Daniel Jones hurt, the Giants are the worst offense in the NFL. The team was inept against Dallas for the second time this season in Week 10.
32. Carolina Panthers (+50000) LW: No. 32
Another week, another Carolina loss -- this time on Thursday night against a subpar Bears team. This is a lost season for the Panthers.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.