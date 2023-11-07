NFL Power Rankings Ahead of Week 10 (Bengals Are Back; Can We Trust AFC East?)
The latest NFL Power Rankings based on Super Bowl odds after Week 9 of the 2023 season.
By Peter Dewey
We're officially at the halfway point of the 2023 season, and we have a good feeling about just about every team in the NFL through nine weeks.
One team that looked to be in trouble early this season was the Cincinnati Bengals, but they've now won four straight games -- including matchups against the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills -- to move to 5-3 on the season.
As a result, the team has taken a major leap in the latest odds to win the Super Bowl. Cincy beat Buffalo on Sunday night, and both the Bills and Miami Dolphins lost in Week 9. Does the AFC East not look as good as it once was this season?
Plus, the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles just keep on winning to stay atop our Power Rankings.
Now, let's dive into every team's odds -- and where they rank -- ahead of Week 10:
Super Bowl Odds for Every NFL Team in 2023
NFL Power Rankings Based on Odds
1. Philadelphia Eagles (+550) Last Week: No. 1
Jalen Hurts and the Eagles held off a strong game from Dak Prescott to beat Dallas in Week 9. Now, the team has a major lead in the NFC East heading into the bye week. The Eagles are the only one-loss team in the NFL.
2. Kansas City Chiefs (+475) LW: No. 2
The Chiefs held onto the No. 1 spot in the AFC, beating the Miami Dolphins in Germany on Sunday. The team is now 7-2 heading into its bye week, and it's hard to see a scenario where Kansas City isn't a top two seed in the conference.
3. Baltimore Ravens (+950) LW: No. 3
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens blew out a solid Seattle team -- showing that they are among the best squads in the NFL. The Ravens are keeping pace with Kansas City in the AFC.
4. Cincinnati Bengals (+1200) LW: No. 8
Just like that, the Bengals are back. The team has beaten three straight playoff-caliber opponents to move to 5-3 on the season. With Joe Burrow fully healthy, the Bengals are a dangerous team in the AFC.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars (+1600) LW: No. 5
The Jaguars were on the bye in Week 9.
6. Miami Dolphins (+1100) LW: No. 4
I don't know how serious I can take this Miami team. The Dolphins are 6-0 against opponents with below .500 records, but they are 0-3 against teams above .500. That's not going to work come playoff time.
7. San Francisco 49ers (+600) LW: No. 6
The 49ers were on the bye in Week 9.
8. Dallas Cowboys (+1000) LW: No. 7
Dak Prescott was terrific in Week 9, but the Cowboys still came up short to the Eagles. The team looks destined for a wild card spot, which is going to make it much tougher to win the Super Bowl.
9. Detroit Lions (+1100) LW: No. 9
The Lions were on the bye in Week 9.
10. Buffalo Bills (+2000) LW: No. 10
The Bills remain in the No. 10 spot, but they may be fraudulent this season. Buffalo squandered a chance to take back the divison lead in Week 9.
11. Los Angeles Chargers (+4500) LW: No. 13
The Chargers are back to .500 on the season after dismantling the New York Jets on Monday night. Can they make a run at a playoff spot?
12. Cleveland Browns (+4000) LW: No. 14
Deshaun Watson is back, and the Cleveland Browns cruised to a 27-0 win over the Cardinals to move to 5-3 on the season. They could be a playoff team with their elite defense.
13. Seattle Seahawks (+4000) LW: No. 11
Seattle faced another quality opponent and was absolutely blown out by Baltimore in Week 9. That takes the wind out of the team's sails after it held the NFC West lead for one week.
14. New York Jets (+8500) LW: No. 12
I'll keep the Jets at No. 14 cause of their defense, but this team is a couple losses away from completely falling out of the playoff picture.
15. New Orleans Saints (+5500) LW: No. 15
The Saints are now in sole possession of the NFC South lead with a win in Week 9 and another Atlanta loss.
16. Pittsburgh Steelers (+9000) LW: No. 16
I honestly don't know how the Steelers are 5-3, but they keep finding ways to win games under Mike Tomlin. Don't be shocked if this team sneaks into the playoffs in the AFC.
17. Houston Texans (+12000) LW: No. 18
CJ Stroud is a star. Not only did he set the rookie single-game passing record in Week 9, but he also led the Texans down the field for a game-winning drive on Sunday. The team may hav struck gold with its No. 2 overall pick.
18. Minnesota Vikings (+15000) LW: No. 25
No Kirk Cousins? No Jaren Hall? Leave it Josh Dobbs. After not taking a snap with the offense following his trade from Arizona, Dobbs filled in for the injured Hall and led the Vikings to a comeback win in Week 9. Maybe this team can make the playoffs...
19. Indianapolis Colts (+20000) LW: No. 20
An impressive defensive showing put the Colts back in the win column against Carolina. Still, the team faces an uphill battle to make the postseason.
20. Washington Commanders (+25000) LW: No. 22
Washington found a way to upset New England in Week 9, but this team has been too inconsistent, and too busy selling in the trade market, to be taken seriously as a playoff contender.
21. Tennessee Titans (+25000) LW: No. 17
The Will Levis hype has died down a bit, as he wasn't as sharp in the team's Week 9 loss to Pittsburgh.
22. Las Vegas Raiders (+25000) LW: No. 23
I'm still not in on the Raiders, but they handled business at home, rallying behind rookie Aidan O'Connell against the Giants to move to 4-5 on the season.
23. Atlanta Falcons (+15000) LW: No. 21
A quarterback change couldn't save the Falcons, who lost to a Minnesota team that was playing a quarterback (Dobbs) who didn't take a single rep with the offense this week. Atlanta simply isn't good enough to make any noise this season.
24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+15000) LW: No. 24
Despite a valiant effort from their offense (37 points), the Bucs dropped a foruth straight game in Week 9. This team is looking further and further from a playoff team each week.
25. Denver Broncos (+20000) LW: No. 26
The Broncos were on the bye in Week 9.
26. Green Bay Packers (+15000) LW: No. 28
The Packers took down the Rams in Week 9, but this team's offense is still extremely shaky with Jordan Love under center.
27. Los Angeles Rams (+20000) LW: No. 19
The Rams have now lost three straight games, and Brett Rypien was awful in Week 9 with Matthew Stafford hurt. If Stafford can't return after the bye, this team is in trouble.
28. New England Patriots (+50000) LW: No. 27
A late Mac Jones pick -- not his fault off a dropped pass -- doomed a Patriots comeback as they lost to the Washington Commanders.
29. New York Giants (+100000) LW: No. 29
The New York Giants disaster season continued, as Daniel Jones is feared to have torn his ACL in the team's loss to the Raiders in Week 9.
30. Chicago Bears (+50000) LW: No. 30
Turnovers cost Tyson Bagent and the Chicago Bears a chance at upsetting the New Orleans Saints in Week 9. The team did get a promising showing from newly-acquired pass rusher Montez Sweat.
31. Arizona Cardinals (+100000) LW: No. 31
It's safe to say that the Clayton Tune era should be over after Arizona was shut out in Week 9. Kyler Murray may be back in Week 10.
32. Carolina Panthers (+50000) LW: No. 32
The Panthers struggled mightily in Week 9, and Bryce Young threw another three picks. After watching CJ Stroud go off, Panthers fans have to be a little sick at how bad their No. 1 overall pick has looked.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
