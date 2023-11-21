NFL Power Rankings Ahead of Week 12 (Burrow Injury Causes Massive Shakeup in AFC Race)
The latest NFL Power Rankings based on Super Bowl odds after Week 11 of the 2023 season.
By Peter Dewey
Week 12 of the 2023 season was a wild one, especially for the AFC playoff picture.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending injury -- the second AFC North quarterback to be lost for the season this week. With Deshaun Watson also done for the season, the AFC is wide open for who can make the wild card.
Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions pulled off an incredible comeback win to move to 8-2 on the season in the NFC, and the San Francisco 49ers gained some breathing room in the NFC West after the Los Angeles Rams upset the Seattle Seahawks.
Everything culminated with (MNF).
There have been some major changes in the odds to win the Super Bowl, and it has certainly altered our power rankings early in the second half of the season. Where should bettors be looking for a team to win it all?
Now, let's dive into every team's odds -- and where they rank -- ahead of Week 12:
Super Bowl Odds for Every NFL Team in 2023
NFL Power Rankings Based on Odds
1. Philadelphia Eagles (+500) Last Week: No. 1
The Super Bowl rematch went to the Philadelphia Eagles, and they now are the NFL's only nine-win team so far this season.
2. Kansas City Chiefs (+425) LW: No. 2
I'm not knocking Kansas City out of the No. 2 spot, as it was a dropped pass by MVS away from beating Philly in Week 11. Still, K.C. has some work to do on offense.
3. San Francisco 49ers (+450) LW: No. 3
Brock Purdy registered a perfect passer rating -- the first time 49er has done that since Joe Montana -- to give the team a win, and some breathing room in the NFC West.
4. Baltimore Ravens (+850) LW: No. 4
Baltimore's path in the AFC North got a whole lot easier with its win against Cincy and season-ending injuries for Burrow and Watson.
5. Dallas Cowboys (+900) LW: No. 5
Credit to the Cowboys, who are playing some elite football right now behind Dak Prescott. They could use a few Eagles losses, as that would give them a chance to win the division.
6. Detroit Lions (+1000) LW: No. 7
Comeback of the year? The Lions were down 12 with less than four minutes to play, but the team rallied with two touchdowns and a safety to win by five. This Detroit team is 8-2 and a real threat for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
7. Miami Dolphins (+1000) LW: No. 6
The Miami Dolphins weren't incredibly sharp in Week 11, but they got the job done with a win over Las Vegas -- keeping them in first in the AFC East.
8. Jacksonville Jaguars (+2000) LW: No. 9
Jacksonville continues to be undervalued as it leads the AFC South, and Trevor Lawrence bounced back in a big way against Tennessee in Week 11.
9. Cleveland Browns (+3500) LW: No. 11
No Deshaun Watson, no problem? Cleveland's defense locked up the Steelers and Dorian Thompson-Robinson led a game-winning drive to move the Browns to 7-3.
10. Buffalo Bills (+2800) LW: No. 10
Buffalo bounced back with a huge win over the New York Jets, and the injuries to Burrow and Watson could save the Bills in the wild card race.
11. Houston Texans (+6000) LW: No. 14
The Houston Texans are here! Three straight wins for CJ Stroud and company have vaulted the team to 12th in the latest Super Bowl odds!
12. New Orleans Saints (+6500) LW: No. 17
The Saints were on the bye in Week 11.
13. Seattle Seahawks (+4500) LW: No. 12
Seattle may have cost itself a chance at a division title with a loss to the Rams in Week 11. However, a win over the 49ers on Thanksgiving could turn things around.
14. Minnesota Vikings (+7500) LW: No. 15
The magic finally ran out on the Vikings, who had their five-game winning streak snapped by Denver in Week 11. Turnovers cost Joshua Dobbs and company on Sunday night.
15. Pittsburgh Steelers (+7500) LW: No. 13
Mike Tomlin's Steelers were brutal on offense in Week 11, leading to a bad loss to Cleveland, who was playing a rookie backup quarterback.
16. Indianapolis Colts (+12000) LW: No. 18
The Colts were on the bye in Week 11.
17. Los Angeles Chargers (+10000) LW: No. 16
Someone needs to help Justin Herbert, as the Chargers dropped multiple touchdown passes in Sunday's loss to Green Bay. At 4-6, Los Angeles is nearly out of the playoff picture.
18. Denver Broncos (+10000) LW: No. 22
Don't look now, but the Denver Broncos are now .500, second in the AFC West and winners of four straight. Can Sean Payton and Russell Wilson get this team to the playoffs?
19. Los Angeles Rams (+20000) LW: No. 27
Are the Rams still out of it? Technically, yes. Did Cooper Kupp get hurt again? Also yes. Did they upset Seattle to keep the wild card dream alive? They most certainly did.
20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+15000) LW: No. 19
Tampa Bay is still in the hunt in the NFC South, but it couldn't keep up with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11.
21. Las Vegas Raiders (+30000) LW: No. 20
The Las Vegas Raiders had their chances on Sunday, but the team couldn't help out its defense with a late score, losing a one-possession game to Miami.
22. Cincinnati Bengals (+15000) LW: No. 8
Just like that, Cincy's season is likely over. The 5-5 Bengals lost Joe Burrow for the year, forcing them to turn to Jake Browning at quarterback. He struggled in the loss to Baltimore on Thursday.
23. Green Bay Packers (+20000) LW: No. 26
Credit is due for Jordan Love and the Packers, fighting back to upset the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11. Green Bay is still a long shot for the playoffs, but that was big win when the team lost Aaron Jones (knee) early on in the matchup.
24. Tennessee Titans (+30000) LW: No. 21
Will Levis has shown some flashes -- which is good for the Titans -- but they are quickly falling out of any contention in the AFC with another loss on Sunday.
25. Atlanta Falcons (+20000) LW: No. 25
The Falcons were on a bye in Week 11.
26. Washington Commanders (+50000) LW: No. 24
The Commanders are 0-2 against the Giants this season, and that probably cost them any chance at getting a wild card spot. Ron Rivera's time in Washington could be up after Sunday's loss.
27. New York Jets (+18000) LW: No. 23
The New York Jets cannot score the football, and that led to another blowout loss in Week 11 with Zach Wilson getting benched for Tim Boyle in the process.
28. Arizona Cardinals (+50000) LW: No. 29
The Cardinals fought hard against the Houston Texans -- but three failed fourth-down tries in enemy territory doomed them on Sunday.
29. Chicago Bears (+50000) LW: No. 28
In vintage Bears style, they blew a 12-point lead with less than four minutes to play against the Detroit Lions. Matt Eberflus has to be on the hot seat after that showing.
30. New York Giants (+100000) LW: No. 31
Somehow, someway, Tommy DeVito won a game for the New York Giants, tossing three scores in the process. The problem? It knocks the team further back in the hunt for the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
31. New England Patriots (+100000) LW: No. 30
The Patriots were on a bye in Week 11.
32. Carolina Panthers (+80000) LW: No. 32
The Carolina Panthers looked horrible yet again on offense in Week 11, and Bryce Young keeps throwing pick-sixes. Things can't go much worse for Frank Reich and company.
