NFL Power Rankings Ahead of Week 13 (49ers Jump to Favorite, Top Teams Taking Shape)
The latest NFL Power Rankings based on Super Bowl odds after Week 12 of the 2023 season.
By Peter Dewey
There's a new favorite to win the Super Bowl after Week 12, as the San Francisco 49ers have jumped ahead of both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in the latest odds.
It's shocking to see the 49ers ahead of the 10-1 Eagles, but clearly oddsmakers think there is something about San Fran that has it deserving of the top spot in the NFL. The Eagles, who pulled off a thrilling comeback win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 12, still have the best record in the NFL.
The playoff picture in the AFC and NFC is starting to take shake, with teams like the Houston Texans, Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints all hurting their playoff chances with losses this week.
Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos, Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars all picked up massive wins on Sunday for their playoff hopes.
Week 12's action certainly cause a shake up in the NFL, and that's altered the order of our NFL Power Rankings this week. Where does every team stand heading into the last major bye week of the season -- Week 13?
Super Bowl Odds for Every NFL Team in 2023
NFL Power Rankings Based on Odds
1. Philadelphia Eagles (+450) Last Week: No. 1
The Eagles may not be the favorite in the odds, but they should be in my book after another impressive win in Week 12. Jalen Hurts is now the MVP favorite, and Philly has an inside track to the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
2. Kansas City Chiefs (+425) LW: No. 2
It wasn't pretty to start, but the Chiefs ended up running away with a win in Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Rashee Rice is coming into his own as the No. 1 wideout in KC.
3. San Francisco 49ers (+400) LW: No. 3
The 49ers put themselves in a great position to win the NFC West with their Thanksgiving win against the Seattle Seahawks. However, does this team deserve to be the Super Bowl favorite over Philly?
4. Baltimore Ravens (+800) LW: No. 4
The Baltimore Ravens enter their bye week at 9-3 and holding the No. 1 spot in the AFC standings. Lamar Jackson and company leaned on Zay Flowers (two scores) in Week 12 with Mark Andrews out.
5. Dallas Cowboys (+900) LW: No. 5
Dallas dominated another inferior opponent on Thanksgiving, covering the spread for just the second time on Thanksgiving in 13 seasons. This team is nearly a lock for the top wild card spot in the NFC.
6. Miami Dolphins (+800) LW: No. 7
The Dolphins rode a strong defensive effort to a win on Black Friday, and the team has a massive cushion in the AFC East with Buffalo losing again on Sunday.
7. Detroit Lions (+1200) LW: No. 6
Some questionable fourth-down decisions and poor defense cost the Detroit Lions in Week 12, and they are now behind the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC standings.
8. Jacksonville Jaguars (+1500) LW: No. 9
It wasn't pretty, but Jacksonville picked up a massive win in Week 12 -- defeating the Houston Texans to move to 8-3. The Jaguars now have a two-game lead in the AFC South.
9. Pittsburgh Steelers (+7000) LW: No. 15
I don't think the Steelers are Super Bowl contenders, but the offense looked much better in the team's first game in the post-Matt Canada era. If the Steelers can figure that out, they're a dangerous wild card team in the AFC.
10. Cleveland Browns (+6500) LW: No. 9
I'm not out on the Browns just yet, but the team didn't look great against Denver in Week 12 and could be at risk of losing a playoff spot over the next few games.
11. Houston Texans (+7500) LW: No. 11
A missed field goal in Week 12 cost the Texans a chance to take the lead in the AFC South. Now, the team needs a win over Denver in Week 13 to keep its playoff dream alive and well.
12. Indianapolis Colts (+12000) LW: No. 16
As of now, the Colts hold the final playoff spot in the AFC. I'm not sold on them staying there, but the team has been resilient despite several key injuries this season.
13. Seattle Seahawks (+6500) LW: No. 13
Back-to-back losses to NFC West opponents has pushed Seattle to the final playoff spot in the NFC.
14. Buffalo Bills (+5000) LW: No. 10
The Bills have outscored their opponents by 101 points this season, yet they are just 6-6. The team is in some serious jeopardy of missing the playoffs in the AFC after losing to Philly in Week 12.
15. Denver Broncos (+75000) LW: No. 18
Make it FIVE straight wins for Sean Payton and company as the Broncos dominated the Cleveland Browns in Week 12 to inch closer to a playoff spot in the AFC. A huge game against Houston is next.
16. Minnesota Vikings (+10000) LW: No. 14
Minnesota squandered a huge chance to solidify a playoff spot -- losing to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.
17. Atlanta Falcons (+12000) LW: No. 25
I'm not high on Atlanta, but the team is in first place in the NFC South and has a path to a top four seed in the NFC.
18. New Orleans Saints (+12000) LW: No. 12
The Saints keep shooting themselves in the foot, losing to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 to lose the top spot in the NFC South.
19. Los Angeles Rams (+15000) LW: No. 27
Kyren Williams returned for the Rams and kept the team alive in the NFC playoff picture with a huge day -- scoring multiple times. Los Angeles is far from out of things, especially since it has two wins over Seattle (the No. 7 seed) this season.
20. Green Bay Packers (+15000) LW: No. 26
Green Bay is now the No. 8 seed in the NFC after an impressive upset win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day.
21. Cincinnati Bengals (+25000) LW: No. 22
Cincinnati's season is likely done with Joe Burrow out. Even though Jake Browning wasn't awful in Week 12, it certainly wasn't enough as Cincy became the first team this season to get outgained by the Steelers.
22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+20000) LW: No. 20
Tampa Bay isn't out of things in the NFC South division, but with each loss it makes it a whole lot tougher for the team to stay in the conversation.
23. Los Angeles Chargers (+12000) LW: No. 17
It's officially time to panic in Los Angeles, as the Charger are 4-7 and holding on for dear life in the AFC after a third straight loss.
24. Tennessee Titans (+50000) LW: No. 24
Will Levis and the Titans beat the Panthers in Week 12, but they're still on the outside looking in for a playoff spot this season.
25. Las Vegas Raiders (+50000) LW: No. 21
The Raiders' Super Bowl odds took a massive hit -- dropping from +30000 to +50000 after losing to the Chiefs in Week 12.
26. Washington Commanders (+50000) LW: No. 26
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has to be on the hot seat after the team fell to 4-8 with an embarrassing loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.
27. New York Jets (+20000) LW: No. 27
Tim Boyle is not the answer, as the New York Jets' offense looked lifeless once again in the team's loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 12.
28. New York Giants (+100000) LW: No. 30
The New York Giants are now winners of two straight under Tommy DeVito, pushing them ahead of Washington in the NFC East. The playoffs are likely out of reach, but this is a positive step forward for the team entering the bye week.
29. Chicago Bears (+50000) LW: No. 29
An upset win on Monday night against the Vikings keeps the Bears' playoff hopes alive -- for now.
30. Arizona Cardinals (N/A) LW: No. 28
Even with Kyler Murray back, the Cardinals are losing, and their lack of defense certainly isn't helping the cause.
31. New England Patriots (N/A) LW: No. 31
In comical fashion, the New England Patriots missed a field goal to give them a chance to beat the New York Giants in Week 12. This team is likely the worst under Bill Belichick in New England.
32. Carolina Panthers (N/A) LW: No. 32
The Carolina Panthers' Super Bowl odds are off the board after the team fell to 1-10 in Week 12. Bryce Young simply doesn't have enough help to be successful this season.
