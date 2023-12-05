NFL Power Rankings Ahead of Week 14 (49ers Skyrocketing to Favorite in Latest Odds)
The latest NFL Power Rankings based on Super Bowl odds after Week 13 of the 2023 season.
By Peter Dewey
The San Francisco 49ers and Deebo Samuel turned in a statement win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13, pushing them to an overwhelming favorite to win the Super Bowl this season.
San Fran's win, and a loss by the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, has shaken up the Super Bowl odds., Now, things no longer look like we are trending towards a guaranteed Super Bowl rematch from last season.
The Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens all are firmly in the mix (as well as San Francisco) to end up in the Super Bowl this season. How did Week 13's games change the view of each team in our NFL Power Rankings?
I have the latest odds -- and the pulse on each team -- as we enter Week 14 of the 2023 season.
Super Bowl Odds for Every NFL Team in 2023
NFL Power Rankings Based on Odds
1. San Francisco 49ers (+320) LW: No. 3
After a dominant performance in a win over the Eagles, the 49ers are the clear favorites to win the Super Bowl and Brock Purdy is the favorite to win NFL MVP.
2. Philadelphia Eagles (+550) Last Week: No. 1
I'm not counting out the Eagles yet, but the team's pass defense has been shaky this season and was finally exposed by the 49ers in Week 13.
3. Baltimore Ravens (+850) LW: No. 4
The Ravens were on a bye in Week 13, but they jump up a spot with the Chiefs losing to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.
4. Kansas City Chiefs (+650) LW: No. 2
It's officially time to worry about the Chiefs' offense. The team struggled moving the ball in Week 13, losing in Green Bay as a six-point favorite. Patrick Mahomes may just not have enough help at receiver to win it all this season.
5. Dallas Cowboys (+850) LW: No. 5
All of a sudden, the Dallas Cowboys are alive in the NFC East. The Cowboys could move into a tie with Philly by taking down the Eagles in Week 14. Dallas is favored in that game.
6. Miami Dolphins (+700) LW: No. 6
Miami made quick work of the Washington Commanders in Week 13, and the team is back in the conversation for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
7. Detroit Lions (+1400) LW: No. 7
Detroit did enough to beat the New Orleans Saints in Week 13, but the team's defense is a major concern, allowing 26 or more points in four straight.
8. Jacksonville Jaguars (+1000) LW: No. 8
Jacksonville is still OK in the AFC South after losing to the Bengals in Week 13, but Trevor Lawrence's injury -- if serious -- could change the direction of the team's season.
9. Houston Texans (+4000) LW: No. 11
Houston made a goal-line stand to pick up a season-changing win over Denver in Week 13. With the Broncos, Browns and Steelers all losing, the No. 5 seed is in play for CJ Stroud and company.
10. Buffalo Bills (+5000) LW: No. 14
The Bills were on the bye this week, but they benefitted from three teams above them in the standings losing in Week 13.
11. Indianapolis Colts (+7500) LW: No. 12
An overtime win over the Titans keeps the Colts in the playoff picture for at least another week. At 7-5, the team has a real chance to earn a wild card spot.
12. Green Bay Packers (+7500) LW: No. 20
Is Jordan Love becoming that guy? Green Bay has won three straight, thrusting itself into the playoff conversation in the NFC. Love has been terrific with eight scores and zero picks over this three-game winning streak.
13. Los Angeles Rams (+9000) LW: No. 19
The Rams are hot! Matthew Stafford and company picked up a third straight win to pull to .500 on the season tying the team up with Minnesota, Green Bay and Seattle for a wild card spot.
14. Cleveland Browns (+9000) LW: No. 10
Joe Flacco looked pretty solid for the Browns, but it wasn't enough for the team to avoid a second straight loss in Week 13.
15. Atlanta Falcons (+9000) LW: No. 17
I'm far from sold on the Falcons, but they have a great path to winning the NFC South after beating the Jets and watching the Saints lose in Week 13.
16. Minnesota Vikings (+12000) LW: No. 16
The Vikings stay put in the rankings on their bye week.
17. Denver Broncos (+10000) LW: No. 15
Denver squandered a major opportunity in Week 13, losing to the Houston Texans, but it's still not out of playoff contention with a favorable schedule to finish the season.
18. Seattle Seahawks (+9000) LW: No. 13
It's time to panic in Seattle. The Seahawks have lost three straight and their next two games are against San Fran and Philly. This team may not have a real shot at the playoffs.
19. Pittsburgh Steelers (+7500) LW: No. 9
The Steelers are still in the playoff picture, but Kenny Pickett is expected to miss several weeks and the team was blown out by Arizona in Week 13. Things have looked better for Mike Tomlin's squad.
20. Cincinnati Bengals (+40000) LW: No. 21
The Bengals aren't dead yet! Jake Browning turned in a stunning performance efficiency wise in Week 13 to upset Jacksonville in OT.
21. Los Angeles Chargers (+12000) LW: No. 23
It wasn't pretty, but the Chargers kept their playoff hopes alive with a 6-0 win over New England in Week 13.
22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+15000) LW: No. 21
Tampa Bay took home a must-win against the Carolina Panthers to stay alive in the NFC wild card race.
23. New Orleans Saints (+12000) LW: No. 18
The Saints are going in the tank after another loss in Week 13, this time at home to Detroit. The team may not make the playoff unless Atlanta collapses in the NFC South.
24. Las Vegas Raiders (+50000) LW: No. 25
The Raiders were on the bye in Week 13.
25. New York Giants (+50000) LW: No. 28
The Giants were on the bye in Week 13.
26. Chicago Bears (+50000) LW: No. 29
The Bears were on the bye in Week 13.
27. Tennessee Titans (+100000) LW: No. 24
Tennessee blew an early lead in an overtime loss to the Colts this week. The team is in a full rebuild and better hope Will Levis can be the guy at quarterback going forward.
28. Arizona Cardinals (+100000) LW: No. 30
Arizona jumps up a couple spots after an upset win over Pittsburgh in Week 13.
29. Washington Commanders (+50000) LW: No. 26
Sam Howell and the Commanders have been in the tank for weeks, and losing badly to Miami was just another notch on the belt.
30. New York Jets (+60000) LW: No. 27
Another week where the Jets can't score, and the team could be looking at a quarterback change (not that it'll help) in Week 14.
31. New England Patriots (N/A) LW: No. 31
The Patriots are comically bad, finding a way to lose 6-0 to the Chargers in Week 13.
32. Carolina Panthers (N/A) LW: No. 32
The Panthers became the first team to be eliminated from the playoffs in Week 13 after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
