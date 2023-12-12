NFL Power Rankings Ahead of Week 15 (Is Dallas for Real? Playoff Picture Sees Massive Shakeup)
The latest NFL Power Rankings based on Super Bowl odds after Week 14 of the 2023 season.
By Peter Dewey
Multiple contenders ended up falling in Week 14 of the 2023 season, and it turns out two of them played in the Super Bowl last season.
The Philadelphia Eagles dropped their Sunday Night Football matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, getting blown out by 20 points and failing to score an offensive touchdown. That moved Dallas into first place in the NFC East.
In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Buffalo Bills, giving the team just a one-game lead on the Denver Broncos in the division.
Those weren't the only two squads to lose in the playoff race, as the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions both lost in Week 14 as welll. The final weeks of the season are upon us, and the playoff race is as tight as ever.
Where does each team rank heading into Week 15?
Super Bowl Odds for Every NFL Team in 2023
NFL Power Rankings Based on Odds
1. San Francisco 49ers (+250) Last Week: No. 1
The San Francisco 49ers are officially the No. 1 seed in the NFC after the Eagles lost to Dallas on Sunday night. San Fran is poised to finish strong after another blowout win in Week 14.
2. Baltimore Ravens (+650) LW: No. 3
The Ravens needed overtime, but they picked up a thrilling win over the Los Angeles Rams to stay in the top two in the AFC.
3. Dallas Cowboys (+800) LW: No. 5
Dallas now leads the NFC East and is the No. 2 seed in the conference after defeating Philly in Week 14. Do the Cowboys end up stealing the division?
4. Kansas City Chiefs (+750) LW: No. 4
Time to panic with the Chiefs? Another bad offensive performance led to a second straight loss, and the team is just one game up on the Denver Broncos in the AFC West.
5. Philadelphia Eagles (+550) LW: No. 2
Uh oh. Philly has been blown out by two AFC contenders in back-to-back weeks. The team's defense is very vulnerable, a bad sign for its Super Bowl chances.
6. Miami Dolphins (+600) LW: No. 6
Tyreek Hill goes down and so do the Miami Dolphins as massive favorites against the Tennessee Titans. Tua Tagovailoa's MVP case takes a major hit as well with the team's loss.
7. Buffalo Bills (+2500) LW: No. 10
Josh Allen and the Bills picked up a massive win against the Chiefs to stay in the hunt for a wild card spot.
8. Jacksonville Jaguars (+2500) LW: No. 8
The Jaguars had a chance in Week 13 to control their destiny for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Since then? They've lost to Joe Flacco and Jake Browning.
9. Detroit Lions (+2000) LW: No. 7
The Lions are slipping this week after a terrible loss to the Chicago Bears. Is Detroit a fraud in the NFC North?
10. Cleveland Browns (+7000) LW: No. 14
Joe Flacco has the Cleveland offense humming, and the team is looking like at lock for the playoffs at -320 odds.
11. Denver Broncos (+8000) LW: No. 17
Don't look now, but the Broncos are just a game out of the playoffs -- and the AFC West lead -- after winning in Week 14.
12. Indianapolis Colts (+10000) LW: No. 11
A loss to the Cincinnati Bengals puts the Colts in a precarious position in the No. 7 seed in the AFC. Now, the team has to take down the Steelers in Week 15 to stay alive.
13. Green Bay Packers (+7000) LW: No. 12
The Packers didn't do themselves any favors, losing to the New York Giants in Week 14. They'll now need to hold off multiple teams for a playoff spot in the NFC.
14. Houston Texans (+6000) LW: No. 9
Houston's offense was atrocious against the New York Jets in Week 14, and now the team is facing more of an uphill battle to make the playoffs.
15. Cincinnati Bengals (+12000) LW: No. 21
Is Jake Browning going to save Cincy's season? He's led the offense to back-to-back huge weeks to keep the Bengals' playoff hopes alive.
16. Los Angeles Rams (+10000) LW: No. 13
While the Rams did lose in Week 14, they fought tough, forcing overtime against the Ravens. I'm still believing in this team to make the playoffs.
17. Minnesota Vikings (+15000) LW: No. 16
A 3-point win -- 3-0 -- saved the Vikings' playoff hopes, but Justin Jefferson was injured again in the process.
18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+12000) LW: No. 22
Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked up an upset win in Week 14 to take over the top spot in the NFC South. Each team (Tampa Bay, Atlanta, New Orleans) is 6-7 at this point in the season.
19. New Orleans Saints (+12000) LW: No. 23
The Saints won a must-win game against the one-win Panthers. Can they put things together to win the NFC South?
20. Atlanta Falcons (+12000) LW: No. 15
Right after taking over the NFC South lead, the Falcons squandered it away at home in Week 14. They'll need to outplay Tampa to take over the top spot over the last few weeks.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers (+20000) LW: No. 19
The Steelers have lost to two-win teams in back-to-back weeks. They're still in the playoff picture, but it's hard to see the team sticking there with Kenny Pickett hurt.
22. Seattle Seahawks (+12000) LW: No. 18
A fourth straight loss for the Seattle Seahawks pushes them further out of the playoffs in the NFC. Now, the team has to take on the Eagles in Week 15.
23. Chicago Bears (+25000) LW: No. 26
The Bears are still alive in the NFC after upsetting the Detroit Lions in Week 14. Justin Fields has been fantastic since returning from injury, making the team's decision in the upcoming NFL draft a little tougher...
24. New York Giants (+50000) LW: No. 25
Tommy DeVito is THAT guy. He led the Giants to another win -- this time with a game-winning drive -- to keep the team within striking distance of a playoff spot.
25. Los Angeles Chargers (+20000) LW: No. 21
Justin Herbert was injured in Week 14, and the Chargers lost again, all but ending the team's playoff hopes.
26. New York Jets (+15000) LW: No. 30
Zach Wilson played a terrific game in Week 14 -- throwing for over 300 yards -- as the Jets rode a huge second half to an upset win over Houston.
27. Las Vegas Raiders (+50000) LW: No. 24
The Raiders failed to score a point in an ugly 3-0 loss to Minnesota in Week 14. That ended any chance of Vegas making the playoffs.
28. Arizona Cardinals (+100000) LW: No. 28
The Cardinals were on the bye in Week 14.
29. Tennessee Titans (+100000) LW: No. 27
The Titans pulled off a massive comeback against the Dolphins to keep the playoff hopes (while slim) alive heading into Week 15.
30. New England Patriots (N/A) LW: No. 31
Bailey Zappe led New England to a win -- but Pats fans may be more frustrated than happy since Caleb Williams may be out of the picture at this point.
31. Washington Commanders (+50000) LW: No. 29
The Commanders were on a bye in Week 14.
32. Carolina Panthers (N/A) LW: No. 32
Bryce Young was 13-for-36 in yet another blowout loss. Carolina has no direction right now, and no first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
