NFL Power Rankings Ahead of Week 16 (Bills Are Back; Ravens Surging in Super Bowl Odds)
The latest NFL Power Rankings based on Super Bowl odds after Week 15 of the 2023 season.
By Peter Dewey
The Buffalo Bills made a statement in Week 16, knocking off the Dallas Cowboys to jump back into the picture for a playoff spot in the AFC.
They weren't the only team in the playoff race that made a move, as the Indianapolis Colts, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns all picked up massive wins in Week 15 to further their chances of getting into the postseason.
Still, the odds to win the Super Bowl are pretty still.
The San Francisco 49ers remain the favorite, and the Baltimore Ravens' win on Sunday Night Football against the Jacksonville Jaguars bumped them to No. 2 in the latest odds to win it all.
Does that keep those two teams as No. 1 and No. 2 in this week's power rankings? We have who is moving up, and who is moving down heading into Week 16!
Super Bowl Odds for Every NFL Team in 2023
NFL Power Rankings Based on Odds
1. San Francisco 49ers (+225) Last Week: No. 1
The 49ers picked up another blowout win in Week 15, and Brock Purdy is now the odds on favorite to win the league's MVP award.
2. Baltimore Ravens (+550) LW: No. 2
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens keep rattling off wins, but they may need to upset San Fran in Week 16 to hold on to the top spot in the AFC.
3. Kansas City Chiefs (+700) LW: No. 4
The Chiefs still have wide receiver issues, but Patrick Mahomes and company bounced back with a huge win over New England in Week 15.
4. Miami Dolphins (+850) LW: No. 6
Miami blew out the New York Jets in Week 15, and the team is still the No. 2 seed in the AFc. The Dolphins need Tyreek Hill healthy for the stretch run after he missed Week 15.
5. Buffalo Bills (+1200) LW: No. 7
I don't care that the Bills are currently the No. 9 seed in the AFC, the team is on fire. Buffalo trounced Dallas in Week 15, suddenly moving it into contention for a Super Bowl again based on the latest odds.
6. Dallas Cowboys (+950) LW: No. 3
So, maybe Dallas isn't as good as I originally through? The Cowboys have struggled against elite teams this season, and losses to the Bills and 49ers -- in blowout fashion -- do not look good on the team's resume.
7. Philadelphia Eagles (+700) LW: No. 5
Make it three straight losses for the Eagles, who look like anything but contenders since the month of December rolled around.
8. Detroit Lions (+2000) LW: No. 9
The Lions made a statement on Saturday night, blowing out the Denver Broncos to extend their lead on the No. 3 spot in the NFC. The team could still make a push for a top two seed.
9. Cleveland Browns (+5500) LW: No. 10
Is Joe Flacco really going to lead the Browns to the playoffs? After a comeback win in Week 15, it's looking like a sure thing.
10. Jacksonville Jaguars (+3000) LW: No. 8
The Jaguars might blow this division. Jacksonville has lost three in a row and now has the same record as both Indy and Houston with three games to play...
11. Indianapolis Colts (+10000) LW: No. 12
Gardner Minshew and the Colts knocked the Steelers out of the top seven in the AFC with a commanding Week 15 win.
12. Los Angeles Rams (+9000) LW: No. 16
Matthew Stafford and the Rams are right back in playoff contention, nabbing the No. 7 seed after another win in Week 15.
13. Cincinnati Bengals (+12000) LW: No. 15
Credit to Jake Browning for leading Cincy to another win, and the team is now the No. 6 seed in the AFC with three games to go. Can the Bengals steal a spot without Burrow?
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+9000) LW: No. 18
Tampa Bay's quest for a division title remains strong after the team went into Lambeau and beat Green Bay with Baker Mayfield posting a perfect passer rating.
15. Houston Texans (+5500) LW: No. 14
Case Keenum led the Texans to a huge win in Week 15, but the team is still on the outside looking in for the playoffs in the AFC.
16. Denver Broncos (+13000) LW: No. 11
Denver's playoff hopes went in the tank with Houston, Cleveland, Buffalo and Indy all winning in Week 15 while the Broncos were blown out by Detroit.
17. New Orleans Saints (+12000) LW: No. 19
I'm far from in on the Saints, but the team kept pace in the NFC South with a win over the Giants. The playoffs are still in reach for the No. 8 seed in the NFC.
18. Minnesota Vikings (+15000) LW: No. 17
Nick Mullens isn't the answer, and Minnesota is clinging to the No. 6 seed in the NFC thanks to a Packers loss in Week 15.
19. Seattle Seahawks (+10000) LW: No. 22
Seattle is back in the mix for a playoff spot after Drew Lock led the team on a game-winning drive to upset Philly on Monday night.
20. Green Bay Packers (+15000) LW: No. 13
A loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has pushed Green Bay back to the No. 11 seed in the NFC. The team may not have the juice to steal a playoff spot in 2023.
21. Las Vegas Raiders (+50000) LW: No. 27
The Raiders won in blowout fashion in Week 15, but their playoff hopes are still slim to none at this point in the season.
22. Pittsburgh Steelers (+25000) LW: No. 21
Pittsburgh's playoff hopes are in the tank after a third straight loss on Saturday evening. It's hard to imagine the team not making a move for a quarterback this offseason.
23. Chicago Bears (+50000) LW: No. 23
The Bears are going to Bears. After leading late in the game, Chicago proceeded to allow the Cleveland Browns to tie and win the game in the final moments, all but eliminating Chicago from playoff contention.
24. New York Giants (+50000) LW: No. 24
The Tommy DeVito magic is gone for now, as the Giants were blown out by the Saints in Week 15.
25. Atlanta Falcons (+20000) LW: No. 20
The Falcons lost to the Panthers in Week 15, a fireable offense for Arthur Smith, crushing their playoff hopes after Tampa Bay won again. It's going to be tough for the Falcons to make up ground over the final weeks of the regular season.
26. Los Angeles Chargers (+100000) LW: No. 25
Brandon Staley is fired, and the Chargers are going into a reset after an embarrassing loss in Week 15 to the Las Vegas Raiders.
27. New York Jets (N/A) LW: No. 26
A week after Zach Wilson looked great for the Jets, the team scored 0 points in a loss to Miami. Aaron Rodgers may get cleared to return, but this team has been eliminated from playoff contention.
28. Tennessee Titans (N/A) LW: No. 29
The Titans blew a lead to the Houston Texans to lose in overtime, officially eliminating them from playoff contention.
29. Arizona Cardinals (N/A) LW: No. 28
Arizona is eliminated from playoff contention after giving up nearly 50 points to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15.
30. New England Patriots (N/A) LW: No. 30
Credit to the Patriots for not making things easy for Patrick Mahomes, but the team simply doesn't have enough offense to compete this season.
31. Washington Commanders (N/A) LW: No. 31
Washington is officially eliminated from playoff contention, and the team benched Sam Howell in a loss to the Rams this week. Not great.
32. Carolina Panthers (N/A) LW: No. 32
Carolina won another game! It was ugly, but a last second field goal gave the Panthers their second win of the season over Atlanta. Still, the team clocks in at No. 32 in these rankings.
