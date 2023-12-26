NFL Power Rankings Ahead of Week 17 (Ravens are New No. 1; Are Chiefs in Trouble?)
The latest NFL Power Rankings based on Super Bowl odds after Week 16 of the 2023 season.
By Peter Dewey
The Baltimore Ravens have completely flipped the landscape of the NFL, as they blew out the San Francisco 49ers -- in San Fran -- on Monday night, giving them the best record in the NFL.
Monday was a wild day in the NFL, as it saw the Kansas City Chiefs lose as double-digit favorites against the Las Vegas Raiders and the Philadelphia Eagles re-take the division lead in the NFC East.
Plus, the Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins clinched playoff spots this week, leaving even less spots up for grabs over the final two weeks of the regular season.
Every week, I power rank each NFL team based on the latest Super Bowl odds, and things have changed quite a bit ahead of Week 17.
Super Bowl Odds for Every NFL Team in 2023
NFL Power Rankings Based on Odds
1. Baltimore Ravens (+350) Last Week: No. 2
The Ravens' No. 1 defense picked off Brock Purdy four times, and Lamar Jackson extended his MVP case in a massive win on Christmas Day.
2. San Francisco 49ers (+225) LW: No. 1
San Francisco still has the best odds to win the Super Bowl, but the team was blown out by Baltimore in Week 16. San Fran needs to bounce back to claim the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
3. Miami Dolphins (+750) LW: No. 4
Miami finally beat a team over .500! The Dolphins hit a last-second field goal to down the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16.
4. Philadelphia Eagles (+800) LW: No. 5
Philly snapped a three-game losing streak in Week 16, but the team still hasn't looked very sharp over the last month.
5. Buffalo Bills (+1200) LW: No. 5
Buffalo needed a last-second field goal to beat the Los Angeles Chargers, but the team jumped to No. 6 in the playoff standings with the win.
6. Dallas Cowboys (+1000) LW: No. 6
Dallas fumbled a chance to earn an impressive win, losing to Miami in Week 16. Now, the Cowboys face an uphill battle to win the NFC East.
7. Detroit Lions (+1700) LW: No. 8
Detroit clinched the NFC North with a win in Week 16, giving the team a guaranteed home playoff game this season.
8. Kansas City Chiefs (+800) LW: No. 3
Is it time to worry about Kansas City? The team lost to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16 and the offense has been stuck in mud for several weeks with the playoffs nearing...
9. Cleveland Browns (+4500) LW: No. 9
Joe Flacco's resurgence continues, as he led the Browns to a huge win over the Houston Texans in Week 16. Cleveland is nearly a lock to earn a wild card spot in the AFC.
10. Los Angeles Rams (+7000) LW: No. 12
Sean McVay deserves some love for Coach of the Year. The Rams are on fire right now, moving to the No. 6 seed in the NFC with a win over the Saints on Thursday night.
11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+6500) LW: No. 14
Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers control their own destiny to win the NFC South, and Mayfield is playing some of the best football of his career this month.
12. Jacksonville Jaguars (+3500) LW: No. 10
The Jaguars lost again -- with Trevor Lawrence getting hurt -- in Week 16. Is the team in danger of blowing the AFC South?
13. Seattle Seahawks (+7500) LW: No. 19
A game-winning drive by Geno Smith pushes Seattle back into the No. 7 seed in the NFC with two weeks to play.
14. Indianapolis Colts (+12000) LW: No. 11
Indy is in danger of losing its playoff spot after a blowout loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Can the team hold on with the AFC South crown still in play?
15. Houston Texans (+7500) LW: No. 15
CJ Stroud's potential return could save a Houston team that squandered a great chance against the Cleveland Browns to move into the top seven in the AFC.
16. Pittsburgh Steelers (+20000) LW: No. 22
Mason Rudolph's big day against the Bengals propelled the Steelers back into the playoff conversation in the AFC with two games to go.
17. Cincinnati Bengals (+20000) LW: No. 13
Jake Browning came back to Earth with a clunker against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, the Bengals are unlikely to make the playoffs (23 percent chance).
18. Minnesota Vikings (+18000) LW: No. 18
The Vikings dropped out of the playoff picture -- falling to the No. 8 seed in the NFC -- with a loss to Detroit in Week 16.
19. Green Bay Packers (+16000) LW: No. 20
Green Bay's win over Carolina keeps its playoff hopes alive, but wins by Los Angeles, Atlanta and Seattle still are making things tough on the Pack.
20. Las Vegas Raiders (+60000) LW: No. 21
The Raiders are still a long shot to make the playoffs, but they upset Kansas City in Week 16 to keep their hopes alive.
21. New Orleans Saints (+20000) LW: No. 17
The Saints are facing an uphill battle to win the NFC South after losing in Week 16. The team may be out of the playoff picture -- currently sitting in 11th in the NFC.
22. Atlanta Falcons (+18000) LW: No. 25
Atlanta picked up a huge win over the Indianapolis Colts this week, but the team still isn't in a playoff spot with two games to play.
23. Chicago Bears (+80000) LW: No. 23
Justin Fields was dazzling on Sunday, and it kept the Bears in the hunt for the final playoff spot in the NFC.
24. Denver Broncos (+20000) LW: No. 16
Denver's playoff hopes are essentially crushed after the team lost to Detroit and New England in back-to-back weeks.
25. New York Jets (N/A) LW: No. 27
The Jets have been eliminated from playoff contention.
26. New York Giants (N/A) LW: No. 24
The Giants have been eliminated from playoff contention.
27. Tennessee Titans (N/A) LW: No. 28
The Titans have been eliminated from playoff contention.
28. Los Angeles Chargers (N/A) LW: No. 26
The Chargers have been eliminated from playoff contention.
29. New England Patriots (N/A) LW: No. 30
The Patriots have been eliminated from playoff contention.
30. Arizona Cardinals (N/A) LW: No. 29
The Cardinals have been eliminated from playoff contention.
31. Washington Commanders (N/A) LW: No. 31
The Commanders have been eliminated from playoff contention.
32. Carolina Panthers (N/A) LW: No. 32
The Panthers have been eliminated from playoff contention.
