NFL Power Rankings Ahead of Week 18 (Bills' Odds Skyrocket; Eagles, Dolphins in Trouble)
The latest NFL Power Rankings based on Super Bowl odds after Week 17 of the 2023 season.
By Peter Dewey
There are five playoff spots still up for grabs entering the final week of the 2023 NFL regular season, and there are plenty of games in Week 18 that have postseason implications.
The AFC teams that have clinched a playoff spot are the Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns.
The NFC teams that have clinched a playoff spot are the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams.
With the AFC South, NFC South and AFC East (!!) still up for grabs, Week 18 should have plenty of intrigue. Plus, the winners of those divisions could end up greatly altering the odds to win the Super Bowl.
After some of the top teams dominated -- while others fell -- in Week 17, we have a new-look NFL Power Rankings ahead of the final week of the regular season.
Super Bowl Odds for Every NFL Team in 2023
NFL Power Rankings Based on Odds
1. Baltimore Ravens (+300) Last Week: No. 1
Baltimore picked up a statement win to secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC, scoring 56 points in a blowout win over Miami in Week 17.
2. San Francisco 49ers (+220) LW: No. 2
San Francisco clinched the top spot in the NFC with a win over Washington in Week 17. The team is still one of the most talented in the NFL -- even if it doesn't top this week's rankings.
3. Buffalo Bills (+800) LW: No. 5
The Bills haven't clinched a playoff spot yet, but they could win the AFC East with a win over Miami in Week 18. Buffalo is now No. 3 in the odds to win the Super Bowl.
4. Dallas Cowboys (+1000) LW: No. 6
Dallas has the inside track to the No. 2 seed, simply win in Week 18 and it's theirs. Can Dak Prescott and company make it happen and put the Eagles in a wild card spot?
5. Kansas City Chiefs (+950) LW: No. 8
Kansas City won its eighth consecutive AFC West title by taking down the Bengals in Week 17. Now, the team has to figure things out on offense to make a playoff run.
6. Miami Dolphins (+1300) LW: No. 3
Miami's Super Bowl odds took a massive hit -- going from +750 to +1300 -- after the team was blown out by Baltimore.
7. Philadelphia Eagles (+1100) LW: No. 4
The Eagles lost to the Cardinals to likely squander the NFC East. The team is just 2-4 since knocking off the Chiefs in November.
8. Detroit Lions (+2000) LW: No. 7
Detroit is locked into the No. 3 seed in the NFC after losing to Dallas in Week 17. The team should have a chance to make a playoff run -- but it's possible for Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford awaits in the playoffs.
9. Cleveland Browns (+3500) LW: No. 9
I can't say enough good things about this Browns team that has withstood quarterback injuries to clinch a playoff spot -- the top wild card in the AFC.
10. Los Angeles Rams (+6000) LW: No. 10
The Rams have clinched a playoff spot and are one of the hottest teams in football right now. Could they upset a Detroit or Dallas in the playoffs?
11. Jacksonville Jaguars (+3500) LW: No. 12
Jacksonville found a way to win in Week 17 without Trevor Lawrence, but the AFC South is still up for grabs heading into Week 18.
12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+12000) LW: No. 11
Tampa Bay is in the No. 12 spot -- for now. The team needs to beat the lowly Panthers to secure the NFC South this season.
13. Indianapolis Colts (+10000) LW: No. 14
The Colts are in the driver's seat for the final wild card spot in the AFC, but they have to beat the Houston Texans in Week 18.
14. Houston Texans (+8000) LW: No. 15
Houston won with CJ Stroud back in Week 17, but the team is still on the outside looking in of the playoff picture with one game to play.
15. Green Bay Packers (+18000) LW: No. 19
A massive win on Sunday Night Football has thrust the Packers into the No. 7 spot in the NFC. The team is in a win and get in scenario in the final week of the regular season.
16. Pittsburgh Steelers (+25000) LW: No. 16
Somehow, Mike Tomlin's Steelers are still alive despite being on their third quarterback. Can they get the help they need in Week 18 to sneak into the No. 7 seed?
17. Seattle Seahawks (+12000) LW: No. 13
Seattle's playoff hopes are in serious jeopardy after the team coughed up the final spot in the NFC with a loss to Pittsburgh -- at home -- in Week 17.
18. New Orleans Saints (+20000) LW: No. 21
The Saints are still alive in the NFC after they beat Tampa Bay in Week 17. They'll still need some help to sneak into the playoffs this season.
19. Cincinnati Bengals (N/A) LW: No. 17
Cincy is eliminated from playoff contention after a loss to the Chiefs in Week 17.
20. Minnesota Vikings (+80000) LW: No. 18
After a blowout loss to Green Bay on Sunday Night Football, the Vikings look like they are cooked in the NFC playoff picture.
21. Atlanta Falcons (+50000) LW: No. 22
Atlanta is alive in the NFC South, but it needs to win in Week 18 and a Tampa Bay loss to Carolina to get into the postseason.
22. Chicago Bears (N/A) LW: No. 23
The Bears may be eliminated, but Justin Fields has looked like a franchise quarterback to close this season. He should be a great trade chip -- or the Bears quarterback -- in 2024.
23. Las Vegas Raiders (N/A) LW: No. 20
A loss to the Colts sealed the Raiders' fate in Week 17. The team will need to regroup and find a quarterback in 2024.
24. Denver Broncos (N/A) LW: No. 24
Denver is officially eliminated from the playoffs and has a lot of decisions to make after benching Russell Wilson.
25. New York Giants (N/A) LW: No. 26
The Giants have been eliminated from playoff contention.
26. New York Jets (N/A) LW: No. 25
The Jets have been eliminated from playoff contention.
27. Tennessee Titans (N/A) LW: No. 27
The Titans have been eliminated from playoff contention.
28. Arizona Cardinals (N/A) LW: No. 30
The Cardinals have been eliminated from playoff contention.
29. Los Angeles Chargers (N/A) LW: No. 28
The Chargers have been eliminated from playoff contention.
30. New England Patriots (N/A) LW: No. 29
The Patriots have been eliminated from playoff contention.
31. Washington Commanders (N/A) LW: No. 31
The Commanders have been eliminated from playoff contention.
32. Carolina Panthers (N/A) LW: No. 32
The Panthers have been eliminated from playoff contention.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.