NFL Power Rankings Ahead of Week 5 (Bills on the Rise, Can Bengals Salvage Season?)
The latest NFL Power Rankings based on Super Bowl odds after Week 4 of the 2023 season.
By Peter Dewey
Arguably the best 1 p.m. slate of football this season took place in Week 4 with multiple games heading to overtime and plenty of offense going around.
The Buffalo Bills stole the show with their offense, scoring 48 points for a blowout win over the darling Miami Dolphins. After Miami had moved to the favorite to win the AFC East, Buffalo showed who is boss and now both teams are +100 to win the division at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams snuck by for an overtime win in Week 4, as did Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. Sean Payton's Denver Broncos picked up their first win of the season, coming back from a 28-7 deficit against the Chicago Bears, who are in a prime spot to land Caleb Williams in the 2024 NFL Draft.
On Sunday night, Zach Wilson looked surprisingly solid, nearly pulling off an upset of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the win, the Chiefs (now 3-1) have moved into a tie with the undefeated San Francisco 49ers atop the latest Super Bowl odds.
So, where does your team stand following the first four weeks of the season? Let's dive into my NFL Power Rankings to find out...
If you're thinking of placing a futures bet this season, the best place to do that is at DraftKings Sportsbook. New users can use the link below to sign up and earn $200 in bonus bets -- and $150 in potential no-sweat bets -- if they deposit and place a $5 wager.
Super Bowl Odds for Every NFL Team in 2023
NFL Power Rankings Based on Odds
1. San Francisco 49ers (+550) LW: No. 1
The 49ers continue to be the most dominant team in the NFL, winning big over Arizona in Week 4. Christian McCaffrey scored four times and has a legit case for the league's MVP award at this point in the season.
2. Philadelphia Eagles (+750) LW: No. 2
It took overtime for the Eagles to get past the Washington Commanders, but they did it to remain undefeated. I still feel like Philly hasn't played its best football, but good teams find a way to win even when they don't have their "A" game.
3. Kansas City Chiefs (+550) LW: No. 4
Kansas City may have gotten lucky with a few calls/non-calls at the end of its win over the New York Jets, but regardless the Chiefs are now 3-1 after a big night from Isiah Pacheco. They could run away with the AFC West title.
4. Buffalo Bills (+800) LW: No. 5
The Bills have now won three straight games by 28 or more points, and Week 4 was the most impressive. Buffalo not only blew out Miami, but it held the team's vaunted offense to just 20 points in the process.
5. Dallas Cowboys (+1000) LW: No. 6
After a shocking loss to Arizona last week, Dallas bounced back in a big way at home, beating the Patriots 38-3. The Dallas defense has been elite in 2023, and it could carry it to a division title if Philly falters.
6. Baltimore Ravens (+1600) LW: No. 7
Baltimore made quick work of the Deshaun Watson-less Browns in Week 4. The team's defense has been arguably the best in the NFL so far in 2023, a great sign for it moving forward.
7. Miami Dolphins (+900) LW: No. 2
There's a reason we play 17 games and now three. The Dolphins struggled against Buffalo -- certainly a step up in class from Denver -- and will need to regroup heading into Week 5.
8. Detroit Lions (+1800) LW: No. 9
After dominating Green Bay on Thursday night, the Lions are in the driver's seat in the NFC North this season. Jared Goff has looked extremely solid, and David Montgomery (three scores in Week 4) has seamlessly replaced Jamaal Williams.
9. Seattle Seahawks (+4000) LW: No. 10
The Seahawks have now won three straight to move to 3-1 on the season. Seattle may not overtake the 49ers in the NFC West, but it's looking like a dangerous wild card at the very least.
10. Jacksonville Jaguars (+3000) LW: No. 11
Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars cruised to a win in London in Week 4, but they find themselves in a four-way tie at 2-2 atop the AFC South. They're still favored to win the division title.
11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+7000) LW: No. 19
The Bucs deserve some respect, as they won a crucial division game against the New Orleans Saints to move to 3-1 on the season. Baker Mayfield may be saving his career this season.
12. Los Angeles Rams (+8000) LW: No. 14
The Rams are trending in the right direction, picking up an overtime win in Week 4 and expecting Cooper Kupp to return from IR for Week 5.
13. Los Angeles Chargers (+3000) LW: No. 16
After a shaky start, Justin Herbert and the Chargers have now won back-to-back games and are just a game out of first in the AFC West.
14. Cleveland Browns (+2500) LW: No. 8
I didn't want to knock the Browns this far back, but Deshaun Watson's shoulder injury is extremely concerning given how bad the team's offense looked in Week 4 without him.
15. New Orleans Saints (+3500) LW: No. 15
Derek Carr played in Week 4, but it didn't matter as the Saints struggled against the Bucs. The team has now lost the lead on the division in a matter of two weeks.
16. Green Bay Packers (+6000) LW: No. 12
The Packers have bounced around in these rankings, as I'm still trying to figure out just how good Jordan Love is. The loss in Week 4 was certainly a step back against a division rival.
17. Indianapolis Colts (+13000) LW: No. 20
Anthony Richardson nearly orchestrated a massive comeback -- forcing OT -- in the team's loss in Week 4 to the Rams. The Colts look much better than expected so far this season.
18. Tennessee Titans (+7000) LW: No. 21
Tennesse's defense dominated Cincinnati in Week 4, but I'm still not sold on this team as a playoff contender.
19. Houston Texans (+15000) LW: No. 28
How fun has CJ Stroud been? He led the Texans to a second straight win in Week 4. Houstn's Super Bowl odds went from +70000 to +15000 in the process.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers (+7000) LW: No. 17
The Steelers were blown out in Week 4 by Houston, and they lost quarterback Kenny Pickett to a knee injury in the process...
21. Washington Commanders (+8000) LW: No. 23
Washington showed some serious fight against the Eagles, forcing OT on the final play of regulation, but it wasn't enough to stop the team from falling back to 2-2.
22. Minnesota Vikings (+6000) LW: No. 27
Minnesota finally got a win -- albeit not a pretty one -- against the Panthers in Week 4. Kirk Cousins and company could still get a playoff spot in the NFC, but they need to string a few wins together in a row.
23. Cincinnati Bengals (+3000) LW: No. 13
The Bengals put up just three points against the Titans in Week 4, and their offense has been downright awful this season. They're not worth a bet until we see them turn things around.
24. Atlanta Falcons (+7000) LW: No. 18
Desmond Ridder was bad once again in Week 4, and the Falcons' playoff hopes are dwindling fast because of his poor play.
25. New York Giants (+7500) LW: No. 24
Daniel Jones has no help behind the Giants offensive line, and it's starting to look more and more confusing how this team made the playoffs last season. Jones took double-digit sacks in Week 4.
26. New England Patriots (+7500) LW: No. 22
The Patriots do not have a good offense, and Mac Jones has struggled at times in 2023. I don't see this team having the talent to compete for a playoff spot in the AFC.
27. New York Jets (+13000) LW: No. 25
Zach Wilson played some of the best football of his career in Week, but it wasn't enough to beat Kansas City. One has to wonder how many more losses in a row New York can take before considering a trade for a quarterback.
28. Las Vegas Raiders (+15000) LW: No. 26
Rookie Aidan O'Connell made things interesting for the Raiders against the Chargers, but they've now dropped three straight and both Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs have come out and questioned the team's culture.
29. Arizona Cardinals (+40000) LW: No. 29
Realistically, nobody thought Arizona had a real chance against San Francisco this week anyway, right?
30. Denver Broncos (+13000) LW: No. 32
The Broncos are out of the last spot in these rankings, but barely beating the Bears doesn't warrant a massive celebration. On the bright side, Russell Wilson has looked good in 2023 even though the team's defense is awful.
31. Carolina Panthers (+40000) LW: No. 30
The Panthers' offense has been terrible, especially in the three games Bryce Young has started. That's not what you want to hear when you draft a quarterback No. 1 overall.
32. Chicago Bears (+40000) LW: No. 31
There is bad, and then there is the Bears blowing a 28-7 lead against a terrible Denver team -- at home. Chicago is in the driver's seat for Caleb Williams since it holds Carolina's pick as well in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.