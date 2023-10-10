NFL Power Rankings Ahead of Week 6 (Can Anyone Catch the 49ers?)
The latest NFL Power Rankings based on Super Bowl odds after Week 5 of the 2023 season.
By Peter Dewey
A few contenders fell in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season, which has shaken up how we look at the NFL in the futures market and this week's NFL Power Rankings.
One contender that stayed perfect was the San Francisco 49ers, who dismantled the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football behind four touchdown passes from Brock Purdy. The 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles (who beat the Los Angeles Rams) remain undefeated through the first five weeks.
Dallas wasn't the only contender who lost in Week 5, as the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens dropped their games as well. Baltimore's loss was an ugly one, with the team struggling with turnovers to end the game and scoring just 10 points against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
There were four teams on the bye last week, so there may not be as much movement in the middle of the Power Rankings, but the top 10 has been jumped. Here's how it looks at this point in the 2023 season:
NFL Power Rankings Based on Odds
1. San Francisco 49ers (+460) LW: No. 1
San Francisco is the clear-cut favorite to win the Super Bowl, and for good reason. Sunday's dominant win over the Cowboys moved the team to 10-0 in Brock Purdy's regular season starts.
2. Philadelphia Eagles (+800) LW: No. 2
The Eagles just find ways to win football games, slowing down the Rams offense in Week 5. Philly is still undefeated and may be undervalued as a Super Bowl contender since its odds went from +750 to +800 this week.
3. Kansas City Chiefs (+550) LW: No. 3
Kansas City picked up a nice road win over Minnesota, surviving a Travis Kelce injury scare in the process. The team should have another win in Week 6 against Denver on Thursday Night Football.
4. Buffalo Bills (+950) LW: No. 4
Despite losing to the Jaguars in Week 5, I'm keeping the Bills in the No. 4 spot. The team has a big win over Miami that still should keep it in the running for the AFC East title.
5. Miami Dolphins (+1000) LW: No. 7
The Dolphins did what they do best, beat up on a bad opponent in Week 5. However, Tua Tagovailoa did have a few turnovers which he won't be able to get away with against the best teams in the NFL.
6. Detroit Lions (+1800) LW: No. 8
Are the Lions for real? The team put up 42 points on Carolina, leading it to yet another win. Detroit is now 4-1 and in the driver's seat in the NFC North.
7. Jacksonville Jaguars (+2800) LW: No. 10
I still don't think we've seen the best of the Jaguars, which is a scary propistion after they beat the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. This team still is a contender in the AFC.
8. Baltimore Ravens (+2200) LW: No. 6
Just an all-around ugly loss from the Ravens in Week 5, as they failed to convert on multiple chances against the Steelers. This offense has been shaky through the first five weeks.
9. Seattle Seahawks (+4400) LW: No. 9
The Seahawks were on the bye in Week 5. They remain in the same spot.
10. Dallas Cowboys (+1500) LW: No. 5
Have the Cowboys just benefitted from an easy schedule to start the season? It sure looked like it after they got outclassed on Sunday night against the 49ers.
11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+7000) LW: No. 11
The Bucs were on the bye in Week 5. They remain in the same spot.
12. New Orleans Saints (+4500) LW: No. 15
The Saints dominated the Patriots in Week 5, winning 34-0 behind a huge game from their defense. They still appear to be considered the favorite in the NFC South.
13. Los Angeles Chargers (+2800) LW: No. 13
The Chargers were on the bye in Week 5. They remain in the same spot.
14. Cleveland Browns (+2800) LW: No. 14
Cleveland was on a bye in Week 5. The Browns remain in the No. 14 spot.
15. Indianapolis Colts (+13000) LW: No. 17
The Colts picked up a huge win in Week 5, but they lost Anthony Richardson to a shoulder injury. Luckily, the team has played well with Gardner Minshew under center so far in 2023.
16. Los Angeles Rams (+10000) LW: No. 12
Cooper Kupp is back -- and looked great with over 100 receiving yards -- but the Rams dropped their game with the Eagles, putting them to 2-3 on the season.
17. Green Bay Packers (+7000) LW: No. 16
Green Bay struggled on offense as Jordan Love tossed three picks in a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night. Now, Green Bay finds itself under .500 through five weeks.
18. Cincinnati Bengals (+3100) LW: No. 23
I'm not ready to claim that the Bengals are back yet, but Ja'Marr Chase's three-score game against Arizona certainly makes me feel like they are.
19. Pittsburgh Steelers (+8000) LW: No. 20
The Steelers were lifeless until a blocked punt turned into a safety in the fourth quarter. Then, a long George Pickens touchdown allowed them to stun the Ravens and move to 3-2.
20. Tennessee Titans (+8000) LW: No. 18
The Titans lost on the road against Indy, putting the team behind in the AFC South division race with the Jags also winning in Week 5.
21. Atlanta Falcons (+7000) LW: No. 24
Atlanta pulled out a huge home win in Week 5, getting a last-second field goal to hold off the Texans. Kyle Pitts had a breakout game, catching seven passes for 87 yards in the win.
22. Houston Texans (+17000) LW: No. 19
Houston couldn't convert enough in Week 5, settling for too many field goals to lose to the Atlanta Falcons.
23. Minnesota Vikings (+7500) LW: No. 22
The Vikings fell to 1-4 in the 2023 season after losing to the Chiefs, and they face an uphill battle to make the playoffs in the NFC.
24. Washington Commanders (+15000) LW: No. 21
You don't lose to the Chicago Bears and live to tell the tale. The Commanders take a tumble after an embarrassing defensive showing in Week 5.
25. New York Jets (+13000) LW: No. 27
Zach Wilson did enough to get the Jets a win over the lowly Broncos, and now the team has a path back to .500 entering Week 6.
26. New York Giants (+35000) LW: No. 25
Another week, another dismal offensive showing from the Giants. The team mustered just 9 points on offense (they also had a pick six) in a loss to Miami. To make matters worse, Daniel Jones injured his neck in garbage time.
27. New England Patriots (+21000) LW: No. 26
The Patriots have been outscored 65-3 over the last two weeks. Mac Jones is not the answer, and the team's defense can't hold up when it's on the field for the entire game.
28. Las Vegas Raiders (+15000) LW: No. 28
Credit to the Raiders for winning an ugly game at home against the Packers. However, the team still doesn't look like it has a real shot to make the playoffs in the AFC -- especially at these odds.
29. Arizona Cardinals (+47000) LW: No. 29
Arizona is starting to show why people expected it to struggle in 2023, losing by multiple scores to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5.
30. Denver Broncos (+25000) LW: No. 30
A late Russell Wilson fumble doomed a Denver comeback against the Jets. The Broncos are awful -- no matter who is the head coach -- and they're likely looking at yet another top pick in the 2024 draft.
31. Chicago Bears (+70000) LW: No. 31
Justin Fields looked great on Thursday Night Football, as he and DJ Moore led the Bears to their first win of the season. Can the team show some competence in 2023?
32. Carolina Panthers (+95000) LW: No. 31
Bryce Young looked good in garbage time, but the Panthers were blown out again in Week 5 to fall to 0-5 on the season. Not great since they don't have their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
