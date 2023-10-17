NFL Power Rankings Ahead of Week 7 (Jets and Browns Upset Wins Move Chiefs to Top Spot)
The latest NFL Power Rankings based on Super Bowl odds after Week 6 of the 2023 season.
By Peter Dewey
It took six weeks, but there isn't a single undefeated team in the NFL left this season!
The San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles both lost in crushing fashion on the road in Week 6, meaning they are tied -- along with the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions -- with 5-1 records.
The teams that pulled off those upsets, the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, both not only played impressive games, but they furthered their cases for a playoff spot. Cleveland won without Deshaun Watson while the Jets defense forced four turnovers despite being down Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed against Philly.
Those two games headlines what was a bit of a crazy Week 6, even though several key favorites (Jacksonville, Kansas City, Miami, Detroit, Los Angeles Rams) did end up taking care of business.
We have a new No. 1 in this week's Power Rankings, and we're starting to see which teams truly have a chance to make the playoffs a third of the way into the season. Let's dive into these rankings, and a great promo offer you can use to bet them:
If you're thinking of placing a futures bet this season, the best place to do that is at FanDuel Sportsbook. New users can use the link below to sign up and earn $200 in bonus bets if they deposit and place just a $5 wager.
Super Bowl Odds for Every NFL Team in 2023
NFL Power Rankings Based on Odds
1. Kansas City Chiefs (+500) LW: No. 3
We have a new No. 1 in the league! The Chiefs are undefeated since Travis Kelce returned from a knee injury, and it's hard not to put them in this spot since we've seen the win the Super Bowl twice in the Patrick Mahomes era.
2. San Francisco 49ers (+440) LW: No. 1
I'm a little worried about the 49ers, but no because of their loss on Sunday. Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel exited and did not return in that matchup with injuries. That could alter the team's season if they miss significant time.
3. Philadelphia Eagles (+750) LW: No. 2
Three Jalen Hurts interceptions and four Eagles turnovers cost them big time in Week 6. The team should bounce back, but Philly blew a chance to be the only undefeated team in the NFL.
4. Miami Dolphins (+1000) LW: No. 5
Miami continues to impress, scoring 35 unanswered points to beat the Carolina Panthers 42-21 in Week 6. The team has a massive test with the Eagles in Week 7.
5. Detroit Lions (+1300) LW: No. 6
I'll say it: the Detroit Lions are for real. The team is 5-1 on the season, and it's put together some impressive showings on both sides of the ball through six weeks. The NFC North runs through Detroit.
6. Buffalo Bills (+1000) LW: No. 4
The Bills won an ugly, ugly showing in Week 6 against the New York Giants. I still think this team is a contender, but it has had a lot of great highs and terrible lows in 2023.
7. Jacksonville Jaguars (+2700) LW: No. 7
The Jaguars have won three in a row, and they look like a contender in the AFC. As long as Trevor Lawrence (knee) is good to go, this team is primed to win the AFC South.
8. Baltimore Ravens (+1800) LW: No. 8
The Ravens bounced back from their loss to the Steelers, taking down the Tennessee Titans in London. Still, Baltimore's offense has underperformed in my eyes this season.
9. Dallas Cowboys (+1300) LW: No. 10
Dallas picked up a huge road win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, a major bounce back after getting blown out in Week 5.
10. Cleveland Browns (+3000) LW: No. 14
Even with Deshaun Watson out, the Browns pulled off the upset of the week, winning as 9.5-point dogs against the 49ers. The team's defense is elite, and it could carry Cleveland to a playoff spot.
11. Cincinnati Bengals (+2900) LW: No. 18
Just like that, the Bengals are 3-3 heading into their bye week and a game out of first in the AFC North. They are contenders -- in my eyes -- in the AFC.
12. Seattle Seahawks (+4900) LW: No. 9
Seattle came up short against Cincinnati in Week 6, struggling to convert in the red zone late in the game. Geno Smith has to be better for the Seahawks to make the playoffs.
13. Los Angeles Chargers (+2800) LW: No. 13
The Chargers lost, but they'll remain in the same spot for now this week. The team could be in trouble though with the Chiefs up in Week 7.
14. Los Angeles Rams (+10000) LW: No. 16
Cooper Kupp has sparked the Rams offense since returning, and the Rams are in the playoff conversation at 3-3 this season.
15. New Orleans Saints (+5500) LW: No. 12
New Orleans is .500 on the season after a loss to Houston in Week 6. The team had the NFL's easiest schedule entering the season, but it has not taken advantage so far in 2023.
16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+9500) LW: No. 11
Baker Mayfield struggled in Week 6, leading to a Bucs loss to the Lions. The team is still in first in the NFC South, but they don't inspire a ton of confidence -- even in a weak division.
17. Pittsburgh Steelers (+8000) LW: No. 19
The Steelers were on the bye in Week 6.
18. Houston Texans (+11000) LW: No. 22
Houston's Super Bowl odds are on the rise, going from +17000 to +11000 after a huge win over the Saints in Week 6. CJ Stroud is the real deal, and this team could be ahead of schedule.
19. New York Jets (+12000) LW: No. 25
Believing in Zach Wilson is a little easier with the Jets defense playing at such a high level. The team was dominant on that side of the ball against Philly, leading to an upset win.
20. Green Bay Packers (+8000) LW: No. 17
The Packers were on the bye in Week 6.
21. Indianapolis Colts (+15000) LW: No. 15
The Colts may have lost Anthony Richardson for the season, and Gardner Minshew struggled mightily in Week 6. This season could go off the rails quickly for Indy.
22. Minnesota Vikings (+9000) LW: No. 23
The Vikings beat the Bears in Week 6, but they didn't look good on offense with Justin Jefferson out. That's concerning since the star wideout is expected to miss four to six weeks.
23. Washington Commanders (+13000) LW: No. 24
Washington is back to .500 after beating Atlanta in Week 6, and the team has done enough against lesser competition to remain in the playoff hunt.
24. Atlanta Falcons (+9500) LW: No. 21
As long as Desmond Ridder is the Falcons' starting quarterback, they are an unserious team. He threw two awful picks late in Sunday's loss to the Commanders to hand Atlanta its third loss.
25. Las Vegas Raiders (+13000) LW: No. 28
The Raiders picked up a big win over the Patriots -- their second straight -- to move to .500 on the season. There may be hope for this team in the playoff chase, but Jimmy Garoppolo was injured again on Sunday.
26. Tennessee Titans (+15000) LW: No. 20
The Tennessee Titans may need to enter a rebuild after Ryan Tannehill was injured in Week 6 and replaced by Malik Willis. The team is now just 2-4 on the season and struggling mightily on offense.
27. New York Giants (+31000) LW: No. 26
The Giants fought tough in Week 6, but they came up short on the final play to lose to the Bills 14-9. This already seems like a lost season for a team that was in the playoffs in 2022.
28. New England Patriots (+40000) LW: No. 27
The Patriots are now 1-5 on the season, and their offense continues to struggle. This the toughest stretch of Bills Belichick's Patriots career.
29. Arizona Cardinals (+100000) LW: No. 29
The Cardinals are starting to look more and more like we expected, getting blown out by the Rams in Week 6. This team simply lacks the talent to push for a playoff spot.
30. Denver Broncos (+55000) LW: No. 30
Russell Wilson threw for less than 100 yards in a loss to the Chiefs, which was by far the best defensive showing from Denver this season. This team needs a reset.
31. Chicago Bears (+100000) LW: No. 31
The Bears may have lost more than just their game on Sunday. Justin Fields injured his hand and could not return, a bad sign for the team's chances of winning any more games until he can return.
32. Carolina Panthers (+100000) LW: No. 32
The Panthers led 14-0 on Sunday, but they didn't score an offensive touchdown after that, losing 42-21. They are the only winless team in the NFL this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.