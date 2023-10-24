NFL Power Rankings Ahead of Week 8 (Chiefs Hold Onto No. 1; Ravens Undervalued)
The latest NFL Power Rankings based on Super Bowl odds after Week 7 of the 2023 season.
By Peter Dewey
Even with six teams on the bye in Week 7, the NFL did not disappoint with plenty of close games -- and some massive upsets on Sunday.
Seven of the games on Thursday night and Sunday were decided by one possession or less, with the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns both orchestrating game-winning drives late in the fourth quarter.
Despite losing Deshaun Watson during Week 7, the Browns and P.J. Walker rallied to score in the final seconds to beat the Indianapolis Colts -- 39-38 -- keeping Cleveland alive in the AFC North division race.
New England, who entered the game at just 1-5, earned head coach Bill Belichick his 300th career win by upsetting the Buffalo Bills as major underdogs. Mac Jones was elite in the fourth quarter, a great sign for Patriots fans.
Later on in the day, both the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers held on for close wins while Patrick Mahomes tossed four touchdown passes in a win over the Los Angeles Chargers. It was a wild week in the NFL, and it's altered the state of our power rankings this week.
If you're thinking of placing a futures bet this season, the best place to do that is at FanDuel Sportsbook. New users can use the link below to sign up and earn $200 in bonus bets if they deposit and place just a $5 wager.
Now, let's dive into every team's odds -- and where they rank -- ahead of Week 8:
Super Bowl Odds for Every NFL Team in 2023
NFL Power Rankings Based on Odds
1. Kansas City Chiefs (+450) Last Week: No. 1
After dismantling the Chargers, the Chiefs remain in the top spot for the second straight week. Patrick Mahomes is now 29-3 against AFC West opponents in his career.
2. Philadelphia Eagles (+650) LW: No. 3
The Eagels bounced back in a big way from their loss to the New York Jets, holding the Miami Dolphins to just 17 points in a much-needed win. That sent their Super Bowl odds from +750 to +650.
3. San Francisco 49ers (+450) LW: No. 2
Back to back losses drops San Fran to No. 3 in this week's rankings. The 49ers are getting exposed a bit on offense, and they need Brock Purdy to be better to competer for a Super Bowl.
4. Baltimore Ravens (+1600) LW: No. 8
The Ravens may be the most undervalued team in the NFL after destroying the Detroit Lions in Week 7. With the best weapons around him in his career, Lamar Jackson is looking as dangerous as ever.
5. Miami Dolphins (+1100) LW: No. 4
I'm not going to hold Miami's loss to Philly against it too much, but the team has now faltered twice in road games against potential contenders.
6. Jacksonville Jaguars (+2500) LW: No. 7
Make it four straight wins for Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars, who now look to be in complete control of the AFC South.
7. Cleveland Browns (+3500) LW: No. 10
Myles Garrett is now the DPOY favorite, and the Browns have won two straight with Deshaun Watson hurt. If Watson can return to form, this team is really scary to face in the AFC.
8. Dallas Cowboys (+1100) LW: No. 9
The Cowboys were on the bye in Week 7.
9. Detroit Lions (+1800) LW: No. 5
It may be time to pump the brakes on the Detroit Lions hype train, as the team was blown out by the Ravens, the best team it has faced since Week 1 against Kansas City.
10. Buffalo Bills (+1400) LW: No. 6
The Bills are staying in the top 10, but barely. The team now has division losses to the Jets and Patriots, putting it in a tough spot to overtake Miami for the top spot this season.
11. Cincinnati Bengals (+2600) LW: No. 11
The Bengals were on the bye in Week 7.
12. Seattle Seahawks (+4000) LW: No. 12
Seattle took care of business against Arizona, and the team looks like it has the inside track to a wild card spot in the NFC.
13. Pittsburgh Steelers (+7000) LW: No. 17
Mike Tomlin's group stole a road win in Week 7, and now the Steelers are sitting at 4-2 and in second in the AFC North despite at minus-24 point differential.
14. New York Jets (+11000) LW: No. 19
The Jets were on the bye, but they were massive winners this week with Buffalo and Miami losing.
15. Los Angeles Rams (+11000) LW: No. 14
A blown spot by the officials in the fourth quarter cost the Rams a comeback attempt against the Steelers in Week 7. On the bright side, rookie Puka Nacua continued his dominance with a eight-catch, 154-yard game.
16. Houston Texans (+12000) LW: No. 18
The Texans were on the bye in Week 7.
17. Los Angeles Chargers (+4000) LW: No. 13
How much longer can we act like the Chargers are a good football team before admitting that they just aren't?
18. New Orleans Saints (+7500) LW: No. 15
The Saints are under .500 and in third place in the NFC South despite rather high expectations entering this season.
19. Indianapolis Colts (+18000) LW: No. 21
They may have lost in Week 7, but the Colts showed some serious fight, putting up 38 points against the No. 1 defense in the NFL.
20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+11000) LW: No. 16
The Bucs are regressing in a big way, struggling on offense in a loss to Atlanta in Week 7.
21. Atlanta Falcons (+8500) LW: No. 24
Atlanta survived in Week 7, but Desmond Ridder is still one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL. It's hard to trust him at all going forward.
22. Minnesota Vikings (+9000) LW: No. 22
Minnesota is still under .500, but the team pulled off an impressive win over San Francisco that could turn around its season.
23. Las Vegas Raiders (+20000) LW: No. 25
After a nice stretch to get back to .500, the Raiders fell flat in Week 7, losing badly to the Chicago Bears.
24. Washington Commanders (+25000) LW: No. 23
Washington's offense was stuck in mud in an ugly road loss to the Giants in Week 7. I don't see this team making the wild card in the NFC.
25. Tennessee Titans (+14000) LW: No. 26
The Titans were on the bye in Week 7.
26. New England Patriots (+35000) LW: No. 28
Bill Belichick earned his 300th career win with a massive upset win over Buffalo. Could this turn around New England's season?
27. New York Giants (+29000) LW: No. 27
The Giants won an ugly game over Washington in Week 7. The team still is likely going to struggle to have any shot at the postseason in 2023.
28. Green Bay Packers (+10000) LW: No. 20
Green Bay lost to Denver in Week 7, and Jordan Love looks like one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL. The team is wasting away what looks like a pretty solid defense with its struggles on the other side of the ball.
29. Chicago Bears (+50000) LW: No. 31
Tyson Bagent was solid in his first career start, leading the Bears to a massive upset win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He should get another chance to play with Justin Fields (thumb) banged up.
30. Denver Broncos (+43000) LW: No. 30
Let's not get too excited about the Denver Broncos blowing a 16-3 lead before rallying to win 19-17 against the Green Bay Packers. This team still is in line for a top five pick.
31. Arizona Cardinals (+100000) LW: No. 29
We're seeing why Arizona was projected to have the worst record in the NFL this season. Kyler Murray could be on his way back, though, which would alter the trajectory of this season.
32. Carolina Panthers (+95000) LW: No. 32
The Panthers were on the bye in Week 7.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.