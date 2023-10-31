NFL Power Rankings Ahead of Week 9 (Eagles Claim Top Spot; Bengals Surging)
The latest NFL Power Rankings based on Super Bowl odds after Week 8 of the 2023 season.
By Peter Dewey
The Philadelphia Eagles are the only one loss team in the NFL through the first eight weeks of the season, as the Kansas City Chiefs were upset by the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
It was the first loss to Denver in Patrick Mahomes' career, and it has dropped the star quarterback behind Tua Tagovailoa in the latest odds to win the league's MVP award.
Philly rode four scores from Jalen Hurts -- who isn't getting enough love to win the MVP -- to defeat the Washington Commanders to move to 7-1 on the season. There are several 6-2 or 5-2 teams (Kansas City, Miami, Jacksonville, Seattle, Dallas) which makes for a crowded board atop the Super Bowl odds.
One team that is no longer in that group is the San Francisco 49ers, who dropped their third straight game on Sunday, losing to the surging Cincinnati Bengals. With San Fran no longer leading the NFC West (Seattle is), how does that shake up the odds to win the Super Bowl?
Now, let's dive into every team's odds -- and where they rank -- ahead of Week 9:
Super Bowl Odds for Every NFL Team in 2023
NFL Power Rankings Based on Odds
1. Philadelphia Eagles (+600) Last Week: No. 2
Philly is the only 7-1 team in the league, and Jalen Hurts -- despite dealing with a knee injury -- torched the Washington secondary for four TD passes. Philly looks like the best team in the NFC once again this season.
2. Kansas City Chiefs (+500) LW: No. 1
The flu, and the Denver defense was too much for Patrick Mahomes, who suffered his first loss to the franchise in Week 8. Now, Kansas City has a crucial matchup with Miami with the No. 1 seed in the AFC on the line.
3. Baltimore Ravens (+1400) LW: No. 4
The Ravens may be a little disrespected in the odds, as they've looked pretty dominant so far this season moving to 6-2 with a win over the Arizona Cardinals.
4. Miami Dolphins (+950) LW: No. 5
Miami can prove it's a real contender if it beats the Chiefs in Week 9, but a loss would be the team's third to a true Super Bowl contender this season.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars (+2000) LW: No. 6
The Jaguars have won five straight games, taking a stranglehold on the AFC South and moving into the top five in this week's rankings.
6. San Francisco 49ers (+600) LW: No. 3
The 49ers are still third in the odds to win the Super Bowl, but the team has dropped three straight and Brock Purdy has been a turnover machine in those games.
7. Dallas Cowboys (+1000) LW: No. 8
Dallas blew out the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8 behind a huge game from Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. It's a shame Dallas is in Philly's division, because it may be the second best team in the NFC.
8. Cincinnati Bengals (+1800) LW: No. 11
Don't look now, but Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have won three straight, slashing their Super Bowl odds in the process. This team could be dangerous in the wild card.
9. Detroit Lions (+1500) LW: No. 9
Detroit didn't look its best on Monday Night Football, but it still came away with a double-digit win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs had a huge game -- a welcome sign for many in Week 8.
10. Buffalo Bills (+1500) LW: No. 10
Buffalo picked up a win on Thursday Night Football, but the team is still behind the Dolphins in the division. Buffalo is going to regret some of its early-season division losses.
11. Seattle Seahawks (+3500) LW: No. 12
The Seahawks are now the leaders to win the NFC West, and they've done it with some impressive resilience, coming from behind to beat Cleveland in Week 8.
12. New York Jets (+8500) LW: No. 14
Zach Wilson orchestrated a game-tying drive with less than a minute left to help the Jets eventually beat the Giants in overtime. This defense is so good that it may carry the team to the playoffs.
13. Los Angeles Chargers (+4200) LW: No. 17
The Chargers posted a huge bounce-back win on Sunday Night Football in Week 8, and they'll have another primetime date with the New York Jets in Week 9.
14. Cleveland Browns (+4500) LW: No. 7
The Browns are only going to go as far as their quarterback play takes them, and without Deshaun Watson, that quarterback play is highly questionable.
15. New Orleans Saints (+5500) LW: No. 18
The Saints made a major jump in the Super Bowl odds this week, as they're now tied atop the NFC South with the Atlanta Falcons.
16. Pittsburgh Steelers (+10000) LW: No. 13
Pittsburgh came up short against Jacksonville, but the bigger issue for the team is that Kenny Pickett was injured in the loss.
17. Tennessee Titans (+13000) LW: No. 25
Did the Titans find something in Will Levis? The 2023 second-round pick threw for four scores in his NFL debut to lead the team to a win.
18. Houston Texans (+18000) LW: No. 16
Houston came back to Earth in Week 8, scoring just 13 points in a loss to the formerly winless Carolina Panthers.
19. Los Angeles Rams (+11000) LW: No. 15
A thumb injury for Matthew Stafford in a blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys puts the Los Angeles Rams' season in jeopardy at 3-5.
20. Indianapolis Colts (+18000) LW: No. 19
Indy's defense can't stop anyone right now, as the team allowed 37+ points for the third straight week -- leading to a third straight loss.
21. Atlanta Falcons (+7500) LW: No. 21
The most uninspiring team in the NFL -- Atlanta lost to the Titans in Week 8 while once again failing to use all of its first-round pick weapons correctly. This team is unserious given its quarterback situation.
22. Washington Commanders (+23000) LW: No. 24
Sam Howell nearly went shot for shot with Jalen Hurts, but turnovers and the teams defense ultimately cost Washington a chance at a huge upset.
23. Las Vegas Raiders (+25000) LW: No. 23
The Raiders were 3-3, but losses to the Bears and Lions have dropped them 3-5 -- putting their playoff hopes in jeopardy.
24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+13000) LW: No. 20
Make it three straight losses for a Tampa Bay team that is sinking back to where expectations were before this season.
25. Minnesota Vikings (+15000) LW: No. 22
The Vikings have won three in a row, but they lost Kirk Cousins for the season to a ton Achilles. That may end their season unless they trade for a quarterback.
26. Denver Broncos (+26000) LW: No. 30
Don't look now, but Denver is 3-5 and just upset the Kansas City Chiefs for a second straight win. The team has allowed just 45 points over its last three games.
27. New England Patriots (+50000) LW: No. 26
New England was swept by Miami on Sunday, moving the team to just 2-6 on the season. The Patriots are likely out of chances to sneak into the playoffs in the AFC.
28. Green Bay Packers (+15000) LW: No. 28
Make it four straight losses for a Green Bay team that may be regretting drafting Jordan Love and giving him the reins as the starter this season.
29. New York Giants (+55000) LW: No. 27
The Giants lost to the Jets in horrendous fashion, and they were forced to play their third-string quarterback after Tyrod Taylor was injured. This is a lost season for New York.
30. Chicago Bears (+100000) LW: No. 29
The Bears struggled on Sunday Night Football with Tyson Bagent throwing a pair of picks. This team seems destined to finish with mutliple top picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
31. Arizona Cardinals (+100000) LW: No. 31
Arizona ended up covering the spread on Sunday with garbage time points, but the team wasn't really competitive for most of the game vs. Baltimore.
32. Carolina Panthers (+55000) LW: No. 32
Carolina picked up its first win of the season in Week 8, but it scored just 15 points in the game. I'm not quite sold on this team moving out of the No. 32 spot just yet.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.