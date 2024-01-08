NFL Power Rankings Ahead of Wild Card Weekend (Who Has Edge Entering Playoffs?)
The latest NFL Power Rankings based on Super Bowl odds entering the playoffs.
By Peter Dewey
The NFL playoffs are upon us, and that means there is a reset in the futures market with just 14 teams remaining to compete for the Super Bowl.
After a wild Week 18 that saw the Pittsburgh Steelers sneak into the playoffs, the Houston Texans win the AFC South and the Buffalo Bills beat the Miami Dolphins to win the AFC East, we have our playoff field set.
The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers are the beneficiaries of the bye week on NFL Wild Card Weekend, but the rest of the teams will be fighting for a spot in the divisional round, which is far from guaranteed for any team.
This week's NFL Power Rankings look a little different -- with just the playoff teams featured -- but we still have the latest odds to help bettors get a head start in the futures market.
Super Bowl Odds for Every NFL Playoff Team in 2023
NFL Power Rankings Based on Odds
1. Baltimore Ravens (+310)
Baltimore gets the No. 1 spot in my book since the team already has a head-to-head win over San Francisco. Will two weeks off prove beneficial, or harmful for John Harbaugh's squad?
2. San Francisco 49ers (+220)
San Francisco has the best odds to win it all this season, but there's a chance the 49ers get the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round. Still, the extra week of rest is huge for the team -- especially with running back Christian McCaffrey banged up.
3. Buffalo Bills (+650)
Is there a team hotter than the Bills right now? Buffalo closed out the season in incredible fashion to win the AFC East. That's led to the team's Super Bowl odds shrinking in a major way. The Bills will have an easier (I like to think so at least) matchup in the wild card round against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
4. Kansas City Chiefs (+1000)
Kansas City -- the defending Super Bowl champion -- gets the benefit of the doubt here in the No. 4 spot. We've seen Patrick Mahomes get to and win the Super Bowl. The same can't be said for many of the remaning teams...
5. Dallas Cowboys (+750)
Is this finally the year Dak Prescott and the Cowboys get over the hump? As the No. 2 seed -- it's now or never for Mike McCarthy's group, who will face his former team -- the Green Bay Packers on NFL Wild Card Weekend.
6. Detroit Lions (+1800)
Detroit earned the No. 3 seed in the NFC, and it will face former quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. This is a revenge game for Jared Goff, who has really turned the Lions around.
7. Philadelphia Eagles (+1600)
The Eagles fell apart in the final month of the season, falling into the wild card in the NFC. Can Jalen Hurts and company turn things around in the playoffs? It's going to take a lot of improvement.
8. Miami Dolphins (+1600)
Miami backs into the playoffs as the No. 6 seed in the AFC, losing to the Ravens and Bills in consecutive weeks to blow the AFC East. The team is just 1-5 against teams over .500, and now it has to play in Kansas City in the wild card round.
9. Cleveland Browns (+3500)
Joe Flacco may be the best story in the NFL this season, but can he lead the Browns to a divisonal round game? The team has a favorable matchup against the Houston Texans on Saturday.
10. Houston Texans (+4000)
CJ Stroud's impressive rookie season continues. He led Houston to an AFC South title with Jacksonville losing on Sunday, giving the Texans a home playoff game. Houston is seen as unlikely to win it all, but Stoud has proved people wrong all season.
11. Los Angeles Rams (+4500)
Are the Rams getting slept on? Los Angeles closed the season on a massive run, and the team has a quarterback and coach who have won a Super Bowl not too long ago. The Rams may be a sneaky upset pick against Detroit this weekend.
12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+6000)
Tampa Bay did what it needed to win the NFC South, but it finds itself as an underdog against the Eagles this weekend. Still, Philly has shown that it is vulnerable the past few weeks...
13. Green Bay Packers (+9000)
Jordan Love and the Packers won two must-win games to earn the No. 7 seed in the NFC. Can the team play spoiler against a Dallas franchise that has choked repeatedly in the playoffs?
14. Pittsburgh Steelers (+12000)
Mason Rudolph is going to start a playoff game. Who would have expected that coming into this season? The Steelers are playing with house money entering their matchup with Buffalo on Wild Card Weekend.
