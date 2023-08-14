NFL power rankings following Week 1 of the 2023 preseason (Can Kansas City repeat?)
The 2023 season is nearing, so where does each team stack up in the latest Super Bowl odds?
By Peter Dewey
The first week of the NFL preseason has come and gone, which means were are one step closer to games counting and football officially being back.
So, why not power rank where each team stands in the latest Super Bowl odds?
The AFC is loaded in the 2023 season with Aaron Rodgers joining the New York Jets and the Jacksonville Jaguars joining a group of contenders in the conference.
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are favored to repeat as Super Bowl champs, while Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are the favorite in the NFC.
There are a few dark horse teams to consider as well, but the top teams are all pretty close when it comes to the odds. Here's a full breakdown of our power rankings after preseason Week 1 to help you place your futures bets:
Latest odds to win Super Bowl 58
NFL Power Rankings following preseason Week 1
1. Kansas City Chiefs (+600)
As long as Patrick Mahomes is in Kansas City, the Chiefs are a great bet to win the Super Bowl every season.
2. Philadelphia Eagles (+800)
The Eagles had a terrific offseason and are poised to win the NFC for the second straight season.
3. Cincinnati Bengals (+1100)
Joe Burrow suffered a calf injury this offseason, but he looks to be on his way back, a great sign for Cincy's title hopes.
4. Buffalo Bills (+1000)
Is this the year that Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills finally get to a Super Bowl?
5. San Francisco 49ers (+1000)
Brock Purdy will look to capture the magic he found in 2022 to lead San Francisco to another playoff berth -- and NFC West title -- in 2023.
6. Baltimore Ravens (+1800)
Lamar Jackson has some of the best weapons he's had in his NFL career, making the Ravens a dangerous team in 2023.
7. New York Jets (+1800)
Aaron Rodgers is in, and the Jets are ... Super Bowl contenders?
8. Dallas Cowboys (+1400)
Dallas is the No. 3 team in the NFC based on the odds, but it faces an uphill battle to steal the division title from the Eagles.
9. Jacksonville Jaguars (+3000)
Trevor Lawrence is a star in the making and the addition of Calvin Ridley to this roster should make Jacksonville one of the best offenses in the NFL.
10. Los Angeles Chargers (+2500)
Justin Herbert and the Chargers choked in the playoffs last season, but they still have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL.
11. Detroit Lions (+2200)
Detroit is the favorite in the NFC North, but is the hype around Dan Campbell's bunch getting blown out of proportion?
12. Miami Dolphins (+2500)
Tua Tagovailoa's health will be key for a Miami team that has already lost Jalen Ramsey to injury this offseason.
13. Minnesota Vikings (+3500)
Why can't Minnesota win the NFC North again? Kirk Cousins is perfectly capable, and the team has one of the best receiver groups in the NFL.
14. Seattle Seahawks (+3500)
Geno Smith was a revelation in 2022, and the Seahawks have one of the best young cores in the NFL.
15. Cleveland Browns (+3500)
Deshaun Watson struggled in 2022, but he could take the Browns to new heights if he finds his old self in 2023.
16. New Orleans Saints (+4000)
Derek Carr will look to bring some stability to the Saints' quarterback position in 2023. They're the favorites to win the NFC South.
17. Denver Broncos (+4500)
Can Sean Payton fix Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos? For the price of a first-round pick and a massive contract, he better.
18. New England Patriots (+6500)
The Patriots could be a sneaky playoff team in 2023 now that Mac Jones has a real offensive coordinator.
19. Pittsburgh Steelers (+5000)
Mike Tomlin's teams never win fewer than eight games, that's just a fact. The AFC North is tough, but Pittsburgh will be in the conversation.
20. New York Giants (+6500)
Daniel Jones is back in New York on a new deal, but does this team have the magic it had in 2022?
21. Atlanta Falcons (+6000)
Atlanta could steal the NFC South if Desmond Ridder takes a step. Rookie running back Bijan Robinson should help this offense immensely.
22. Green Bay Packers (+6500)
The Jordan Love era begins in Green Bay, and the Packers have one of the better defenses (on paper) in 2023.
23. Chicago Bears (+6000)
Justin Fields looked terrific in his preseason debut, but is this Bears team good enough to contend for a playoff spot one season after having the league's worst record?
24. Tennessee Titans (+8000)
Tennessee could win the AFC South, but it'll need veterans like DeAndre Hopkins, Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill to play at their peak level in 2023.
25. Carolina Panthers (+8000)
The Panthers didn't score a point in their preseason debut, but Bryce Young went 4-for-6 for 21 yards.
26. Las Vegas Raiders (+8000)
Davante Adams went down with an injury last week, but it appears to be minor. Vegas cannot afford to lose him in a loaded AFC West.
27. Los Angeles Rams (+8000)
Does Matthew Stafford have enough left in the tank for another playoff run? Oddsmakers don't seem to think so.
28. Washington Commanders (+6500)
Washington's quarterback situation (Sam Howell or Jacoby Brissett) is a little dicey, and it plays in arguably the toughest division in the NFC.
29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+9000)
Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask? That's a question no team should want to ask itself if it's trying to win a Super Bowl.
30. Indianapolis Colts (+15000)
Anthony Richardson went 7-for-12 with an INT in his preseason debut, but it's hard to have much worse quarterback play than the Colts did in 2022.
31. Arizona Cardinals (+20000)
Arizona's fate in 2023 rests on how quickly Kyler Murray can return from a torn ACL. If the team starts slow without him, it may be better off just tanking for the future.
32. Houston Texans (+20000)
CJ Stroud's preseason debut wasn't great (2/4 for 13 yards and an INT), but Houston is going to need to be fine with the growing pains in 2023.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.