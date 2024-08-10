NFL Preseason: Minnesota Vikings vs Las Vegas Raiders, Betting Preview, Odds, Prediction
By Cody Pestino
The NFL season will begin for the Minnesota Vikings and the Las Vegas Raiders on August 10, at 4:00 pm EST. The story in this matchup will be how the quarterbacks perform as both teams have an ongoing competition to be the team's starter.
The Vikings competition is between Sam Darnold and rookie JJ McCarthy, and the Raiders competition is between Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell.
Vikings vs Raiders Odds, Spread and Total
Spread:
- Vikings +3.5 (-115)
- Raiders -3.5 (-105)
Moneyline:
- Vikings +150
- Raiders -180
Total:
- 39.5 (Over -115/Under-105)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Minnesota Vikings Key Players to Watch
The Quarterback Battle
All eyes in Saturday’s preseason opener will be on the quarterback battle for the Minnesota Vikings. In the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, the Minnesota Vikings selected JJ McCarthy from Michigan. This off-season the Vikings also signed veteran quarterback, former first-round pick Sam Darnold.
During camp, the Vikings have had an open competition for the starting quarterback position between the two. It appears that Darnold will get the first snaps in the game, but both quarterbacks will get time. The Vikings have solid-skill players like Aaron Jones, Justin Jefferson, and TJ Hockenson, putting pressure on the Vikings to find a solid quarterback to make some noise with this exciting skill group.
Wide Receiver Jalen Nailor
The other key Viking to watch in this matchup is wide receiver Jalen Nailor. With Jordan Addison and Justin Jefferson firmly starting at the top of the wide receiver depth chart, the Vikings will be looking for more receivers to contribute this season.
It appears that Nailor is in the driver's seat for that third wide receiver spot on the depth chart. A good preseason could set up Nailor with a solidified role going into the regular season.
Las Vegas Raiders Key Players to Watch
The Quarterback Battle
The Las Vegas Raiders will also have a quarterback battle in this matchup between Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew. Both quarterbacks saw substantial time as starting quarterbacks in 2023. O’Connell took over for Jimmy Garoppolo for the Raiders and Gardner Minshew was the Colts long-term starter after rookie Anthony Richardson went down due to injury.
Gardner Minshew has become a journeyman backup quarterback, who has proven to be productive when needed. O'Connell should be familiar with the Raiders system as he was the predominant starter when interim coach Antonio Pierce took over a season ago.
The other Raider to watch in this matchup is rookie tight end Brock Bowers, who was selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Brock Bowers was one of the most effective college football players in recent years as a part of the dominant run by the Georgia Bulldogs. The Raiders selected tight end Michael Mayer in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft which led to confusion when the Raiders selected another tight end in the first round 2024 NFL draft in Bowers.
It will be interesting to see how the Raiders utilize two tight end sets and get both playmakers on the field. Bowers will be a massive security blanket for the two quarterbacks competing for the starting position and all eyes will be on how the Georgia product will assist these quarterbacks.
Vikings vs Raiders Prediction
As always betting on the NFL preseason can be challenging due to the uncertainty of who will be on the field and the playing time for each player. In this matchup, we can rely on two quarterback battles that include players who have had starting NFL experience.
Both teams also have exciting young skill groups that these coordinators want to see make plays. Expect aggressive playcalling, and each team to open the playbook up a little bit more than usual in the preseason. With this in mind, bettors should look to the to the game going over the point total of 39.5.
Pick: OVER 39.5 (-115)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.