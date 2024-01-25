NFL Prop Betting: Best AFC Championship Anytime TD Scorer Picks
Best Bets for Anytime Touchdown Scorers for the AFC Championship.
By Hans Geevers
This Sunday, the NFL presents football bettors with a highly anticipated matchup between the Kansas City Chief and the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game.
Let's dive into the AFC Championship from a betting perspective to find the best bets for Anytime Touchdown Scorers in this contest.
If you want to get in on the action, click the link below to sign up for an account at DraftKings Sportsbook. If you do, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager.
Bet on the NFL at DraftKings today!
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for the AFC Championship
- Lamar Jackson +110
- Travis Kelce +700
Lamar Jackson TD +110
Why are the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game? In my opinion, the answer is Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson's positive influence on the Ravens' offense has been palpable as the Baltimore signal-caller led his team to a 13-4 regular season record.
Let me illustrate just how good Lamar Jackson has played this year by looking at the relevant data. Through 17 games played this season (among qualifying quarterbacks), Jackson ranks tenth in total passing touchdowns (24), fourth in fewest interceptions thrown (7), tenth in completion percentage (67.2%), fourth in passer rating (102.7), and first in total rushing yards (821).
In addition to the impressive statistics just noted, Jackson accumulated five rushing touchdowns in the regular season and added two rushing touchdowns in last week's divisional-round playoff game with Houston.
In summary, I am backing Lamar Jackson to score an anytime touchdown at odds of +110.
Travis Kelce +700
When the Chiefs traded away Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins before last season it was crystal clear to me that Travis Kelce would become the primary focus of the Kansas City offense. In general terms, that belief I had at that time was accurate.
Let's look at how Travis Kelce stacked up to his peers from a statistical standpoint in 2023. Through 17 games played (among qualifying tight ends), Kelce ranks second in receiving yards (984), third in receptions (93), seventh in touchdown receptions (5), and fourth in total targets (121).
I should also note that Kelce caught a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes in last week's impressive Chiefs win over the Bills. I love Kelce's chances to find the endzone again in this Sunday's AFC Championship.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.