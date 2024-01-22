NFL Schedule and Odds for AFC and NFC Championship Games
Breaking down the full NFL schedule and the odds for the NFC and AFC title games this coming weekend.
By Peter Dewey
The stage is set for the AFC and NFC Championship Games, and NFL fans -- and bettors -- are in for quite a ride.
Both the No. 1 seeds advanced on Saturday's divisional round action, although the San Francisco 49ers needed a comeback win on their final drive to put things away.
In the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens rode four touchdown (two rushing, two passing) from Lamar Jackson to the AFC title game where they'll take on the Kansas City Chiefs.
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs won on Sunday night -- Mahomes' first playoff game as an underdog -- to set up a great matchup in the AFC title game.
The Detroit Lions' magical season continued on Sunday, knocking off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (and covering the six-point spread) to take on San Francisco in the NFC title game.
The opening odds are out for each game, and there may be some surprises for some fan bases. Let's dive into those odds -- and next week's game schedule!
NFL Championship Schedule and Odds
Sunday, Jan. 28 NFL Playoff Games
AFC Championship Game Odds
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens
The Chiefs open as underdogs against the Ravens, who easily covered the spread against Houston in the divisional round.
These are the two top scoring defenses in the NFL, so it will be interesting to see who comes out on top -- the offenses led by Mahomes and Jackson -- or the defenses that have been so strong all season long.
NFC Championship Game Odds
Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco has an implied probability of 76.19 percent to win the NFC Championship Game based on the opening moneyline odds of -320.
The 49ers have been solid at home this season, going 6-3 straight up (including playoffs), but they are just 3-6 against the spread as home favorites.
The Lions, on the other hand, are 2-1 against the spread as road dogs this season -- the only three times they've been an underdog in the 2023 campaign. Under head coach Dan Campbell, Detroit is 21-10 against the spread as an underdog.
