NFL Spread Picks for Every Game in Week 15 (Ravens, Broncos Among Top Predictions)
Who will cover the spread in NFL Week 15? We have picks for every game!
By Peter Dewey
Another week of staying just above .500 overall in our season long spread picks has come and gone.
Can Week 15, with 16 games on the slate, be the week that we break out?
I'm sure hoping it will be, and there is a good mix of favorites and dogs that I'm taking in Week 15. Let's recap our season long record before diving into the picks for this week's slate:
- Week 14 Record: 6-8-1
- Season Record: 104-97-3
Here's who I think will cover the spread in every game in Week 15:
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders Spread Pick
- Pick: Chargers +3
Justin Herbert may not be playing, and I think the Raiders should win this game, but the Chargers may be able to keep this close since Las Vegas failed to score in Week 14.
I’ll take the points in what should be a low-scoring (the total is 33.5) matchup on Thursday night.
Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals Spread Pick
- Pick: Bengals -3.5
Cincinnati has been humming on offense with back-to-back 30-point games, and now it gets a Minnesota team that scored just three points in Week 14.
I’m worried about the Vikings’ regression the last few games, so I’ll take the Bengals to cover at home. Cincy – despite some struggles – is still 3-2-1 ATS as a home favorite.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts Spread Pick
- Pick: Colts -2.5
I can’t get behind this Pittsburgh team after Mitche Trubisky looked awful in Week 14. The team has lost as a favorite in back-to-back games against two-win teams.
The Colts should cover at home where they are 1-0 ATS when favored.
Denver Broncos vs. Detroit Lions Spread Pick
- Pick: Broncos +5
I think the Lions are on upset alert again in this game against a Denver team that is 6-1 in its last seven.
The Broncos are also 5-2 ATS over that stretch, including 3-1 as underdogs.
New York Giants vs. New Orleans Saints Spread Pick
- Pick: Giants +6.5
The Saints may win this game, but they have struggled against the spread all season, going just 3-9-1.
New York’s offense has had a little punch with Tommy DeVito under center, upsetting Green Bay in Week 14. That should help it keep this within a touchdown.
New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins Spread Pick
- Pick: Jets +11
The Dolphins beat the Jets 34-13 in East Rutherford earlier this season, but I'm not sold on them dominating this game after Tyreek Hill was injured in Week 14.
The Jets defense shut down CJ Stroud last week, and the Dolphins looked very vulnerable in their loss to the Titans.
Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans Spread Pick
- Pick: Texans +2.5
Houston has been great at bouncing back after losses this season, going 4-1 straight up and 3-2 against the spread.
The team also has the No. 3 run defense in the NFL, allowing just 3.6 yards per carry. That should make things tough on an offense that relies heavily on Derrick Henry.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers Spread Pick
- Pick: Packers -3.5
I think the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in trouble here, as they’ve allowed the fifth most yards per play in the league this season yet have found a way to get to 6-7.
Green Bay’s offense has been much improved in the second half of the season, and the team is 1-0 ATS when favored at home. While the Packers lost in Week 14, I think this is a bounce-back spot.
Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers Spread Pick
- Pick: Falcons -3
This is simply a fade of the Panthers, who are getting blown out week in and week out.
Carolina is just 2-9-2 against the spread this season.
Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns Spread Pick
- Pick: Bears +3.5
Cleveland has covered in every game as a home favorite this season, but I’m making a contrarian play this week.
Justin Fields is playing some of the best football of his career, and I’m not sold on Joe Flacco having as much time to sit back and throw against this Bears team that gave the Lions fits in Week 14.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots Spread Pick
- Pick: Patriots +9.5
The Chiefs simply aren’t putting up points at a high level right now, and New England’s defense has been elite, allowing 20 or fewer points in five straight games.
I’ll gladly take nearly 10 points for the Pats to cover on Sunday.
San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals Spread Pick
- Pick: 49ers -13.5
Since the bye week, the 49ers have won every game by 12 or more points. They should destroy a Cardinals team that ranks 30th in the NFL in points allowed this season.
Washington Commanders vs. Los Angeles Rams Spread Pick
- Pick: Rams -6.5
The Rams are in a prime spot to get back in the playoff mix in the NFC against the worst defense in the NFL.
Washington has allowed a league-high 395 points this season. However, the Commanders are 5-1 ATS as road dogs, so I’d understand fading this pick.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Buffalo Bills Spread Pick
- Pick: Bills -2.5
I’m selling high on the Dallas Cowboys heading into a tough matchup on the road in Buffalo.
The Bills are coming off a massive win, and they have a +104 point differential for the season for a reason. I think Buffalo can compete with this high-powered Dallas attack to pull out a win.
Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Spread Pick
- Pick: Ravens -3.5
After watching Jacksonville lose to Jake Browning and Joe Flacco, what makes one think they’ll beat Lamar Jackson and the 10-3 Baltimore Ravens?
The Jaguars are also 0-2 ATS as home dogs, losing to the San Francisco 49ers 34-3 in their last matchup as a home dog.
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks Spread Pick
- Pick: Eagles -3.5
The Seahawks have dropped four straight, and they’re now just 3-4 ATS in their last seven games.
I’ll buy low on the Eagles off of back-to-back losses to true Super Bowl contenders.
