NFL Spread Picks for Every Game in Week 17 (Chargers, 49ers Among Top Predictions)
Who will cover the spread in NFL Week 17? We have picks for every game!
By Peter Dewey
There are just two weeks remaining in my quest to pick the against the spread winner of every NFL game this regular season, and we’re clinging to an above .500 record after an average showing in Week 16.
Can Week 17 be the week where we pull away?
- Week 16 Record: 7-9
- Season Record: 118-113-3
I have a pick for each of the 16 games in action this week, and there are plenty of playoff spots still up for grabs in the NFL.
Here's who I think will cover the spread in every game in Week 17:
New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns Spread Pick
- Pick: Jets +7.5
Cleveland is an impressive 9-5-1 ATS on the season, but it is winning those games by an average margin of just 2.3 points per game.
With two elite defenses facing off, I think we could be in for a low-scoring affair, which would benefit the Jets getting 7.5 points.
Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys Spread Pick
- Pick: Cowboys -6.5
Dallas has been dominant at home this season, going 7-0 straight up and 6-1 ATS, winning those home games by an average margin of 24.4 points per game.
I think the team rolls past a Detroit team that has already clinched its division.
Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants Spread Pick
- Pick: Rams -6
Los Angeles is an impressive 6-2 against the spread as a favorite this season, and the team’s offense has been on fire as of late.
I think the Rams handle a Giants team that is averaging just over 14 points per game.
Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens Spread Pick
- Pick: Ravens -4
I love the Ravens in this game, as they are a league best 10-5 ATS this season.
The Ravens should roll against a Miami team that is 1-3 SU against teams over .500 this season.
New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills Spread Pick
- Pick: Patriots +12
New England’s defense is the real deal, and the team has covered against the Steelers, Chiefs and Broncos in three straight weeks.
I’ll take the Pats, who are nearly getting two scores, in a division game.
Atlanta Falcons vs. Chicago Bears Spread Pick
- Pick: Bears -3
Atlanta is just 5-10 ATS this season, and the team has struggled on the road, going 2-5 straight up.
I’ll take the Bears, who have won three of four with Justin Fields under center.
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts Spread Pick
- Pick: Raiders +3
Las Vegas is 4-4-1 ATS as an underdog this season, and the team has a lot of momentum off a big win against the Chiefs.
I’m worried about Indy taking a step back with Michael Pittman and Zack Moss banged up.
Carolina Panthers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Spread Pick
- Pick: Panthers +7
Jacksonville should win this game, but the Jaguars have dropped four straight and look nothing like a playoff team.
The Jags are just 2-2 ATS as home favorites in 2023.
Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans Spread Pick
- Pick: Texans -3.5
Houston is just 1-3 ATS as a road favorite this season, but the Titans are 1-6 straight up on the road.
With a playoff spot on the line, I’ll take Houston to cover this short number with CJ Stroud expected to return.
Arizona Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Eagles Spread Pick
- Pick: Cardinals +11
This is a very similar spot to last week where the Eagles failed to cover as 12-point favorites against the Giants.
Even though Arizona’s defense is struggling, I think the team can hang around against a Philly defense that is just 21st in opponent yards per play.
New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Spread Pick
- Pick: Bucs -3
The worst team in the NFL against the spread? The New Orleans Saints at 4-10-1.
I love the Tampa Bay Bucs in this one, as they have a chance to clinch the NFC South with some help in Week 17.
San Francisco 49ers vs. Washington Commanders Spread Pick
- Pick: 49ers -13.5
Washington has lost six straight and has allowed the most points in the NFL this season.
I’ll lay the points with San Fran, as it has dominated inferior teams all season long.
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos Spread Pick
- Pick: Chargers +5
Denver should not be laying this many points after losing to New England last week.
The Chargers kept this close with a much better Buffalo team in Week 16. I have a hard time backing a Denver team that is just 2-5 ATS as a home favorite.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks Spread Pick
- Pick: Steelers +3.5
There’s nobody better as an underdog than Mike Tomlin, and the Seahawks are just 2-2-1 ATS as home favorites.
There’s a chance Kenny Pickett returns, which should give the Pittsburgh offense a boost.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs Spread Pick
- Pick: Bengals +7
There’s no way I’m laying a touchdown with a Kansas City team that struggled on offense against the Las Vegas Raiders last week. Cincy, even off a bad loss, 2-1 ATS as a road dog this season.
Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings Spread Pick
- Pick: Packers +1.5
Green Bay is one of my favorite upset picks this week, as the team is facing a Vikings squad that doesn’t know who to play at quarterback.
Green Bay has to pick up a win to keep its season alive, and the Packers do have three ATS wins on the road this season.
