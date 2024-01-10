NFL Spread Picks for Every Game on Wild Card Weekend (Several underdogs to bet)

Some betting notes ahead of Dolphins vs. Chiefs:



Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs:



11-3 SU, 9-5-0 ATS | 8-5-0 ATS as a favorite

As a FAV of 3.5 pts or more: 4-3-0 ATS

With temp. of 32 degrees or below: 4-1-0 ATS



Current total of 43.5 would be the lowest of his playoff career. pic.twitter.com/A0N7Pc5YFl