NFL Straight Up Pick for Super Bowl 58 (Who Wins 49ers vs. Chiefs Rematch?)
BetSided's Peter Dewey completes his season-long picks in the NFL with his Super Bowl winner!
By Peter Dewey
The NFL season is coming to a close, but first, we have a terrific Super Bowl matchup in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 11.
This wasn't the Super Bowl matchup I predicted, as I missed both (not great) of my straight up picks in the NFC and AFC Championship Games.
Still, we're 171-113 on the season and looking to go out with a bang on Sunday. So, you know I have an outright bet to place on Super Bowl 58, which is expected to be super close with the Kansas City Chiefs sitting as two-point underdogs against the San Francisco 49ers.
- Championship Round Record: 0-2
- Season Long Record: 171-113
San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Chiefs +110
Unlike most of these straight up pick articles, we only have pick to make.
Last season, I bet on the Kansas City Chiefs as underdogs in the Super Bowl, and if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
The Chiefs have yet to allow more than 28 points in a game this season, and I think their defense is the most underrated unit heading into this game. Plus, the San Francisco defense looked very beatable against Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game.
You think that’s going to work against Patrick Mahomes? I don’t.
Mahomes is playing in his fourth Super Bowl in his NFL career, and he’s 2-1 in those games, winning outright as a dog against the Philadelphia Eagles last season.
In his already historic NFL career, Mahomes has been an underdog 12 times. He’s 10-1-1 against the spread in those games and 9-3 straight up. That includes two playoff wins as an underdog this season in Buffalo and Baltimore.
San Francisco has fallen behind and been forced to battle back in each of its playoff games, and I don’t think it’ll be able to get away with that against the No. 2 scoring defense in the NFL with arguably the greatest quarterback of all time on the other side.
I’m siding with the experience of Mahomes, Andy Reid and really this entire Chiefs roster to win a second straight Super Bowl.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.