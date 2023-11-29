NFL Straight Up Picks for Every Game in Week 13 (Eagles Elite Underdog at Home)
BetSided's Peter Dewey picks the winner of every NFL game in Week 13.
By Peter Dewey
We’ve reached the home stretch of the 2023 season, and so far we’re hitting on our straight up picks at a near 60 percent clip in the NFL.
I’d love to keep pushing that number over the final few weeks, and we have a massive week of byes coming up in Week 13.
The Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants all are on the bye this week. That means there will be just 13 games to bet on with only 26 teams in action.
- Week 12 Record: 9-7
- Season Long Record: 104-74
Here’s who I think will win every game in Week 13!
Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Cowboys -410
I’m worried about Seattle right now, as the team has fallen to plus money to make the playoffs in the futures market.
Dallas has dominated when favored this season, especially at home where it is 5-0 straight up. I think Dak Prescott and company get another win, as they are favored by more than a touchdown.
Denver Broncos vs. Houston Texans Patriots Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Broncos +160
Can Denver make it six straight?
I think the Broncos can – and their defense is a big reason why. The team hasn't allowed more than 22 points in a game since Oct. 8, and the Broncos have now forced the most turnovers in the league.
Houston has had some turnover issues in recent weeks, and this could be a letdown spot for a young team that just squandered a chance at taking the AFC South lead.
Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Chargers -265
New England’s loss to the New York Giants last week was the final straw – this team stinks.
The Chargers have dropped three straight, but they need this game to save any semblance of playoff hopes. If they lose, there’s a chance Brandon Staley doesn’t make the trip back to L.A. with the team.
Arizona Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Steelers -250
Pittsburgh finally outgained an opponent in Week 12, beating the Cincinnati Bengals in the process. Maybe Matt Canada was the problem all along?
This is a tough matchup for Arizona, who struggled to stop the Los Angeles Rams last week. The team’s defense (second most points allowed in the NFL) is going to hold it back this week.
Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Titans +114
Indianapolis is the No. 7 seed in the AFC, but I don’t think that lasts for long.
The Colts have a nightmare matchup on the road with a Tennessee that wants to run the ball. The problem? The Colts are allowing 4.2 yards per carry and the fourth-most rushing scores in the NFL this season.
On the flip side, Tennessee allows just 3.8 yards per carry, a bad sign for an offense that relies on Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss on the ground. I like Tennessee as a home dog. The team is 4-1 at home and 0-6 on the road this season.
Detroit Lions vs. New Orleans Saints Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Lions -205
After a bad loss on Thanksgiving, I think the Lions bounce back against a New Orleans team that is 1-3 against teams over .500 this season.
The Saints are coming off a bad loss against Atlanta, and they’ve been surprisingly mediocre at home, going 2-2 this season. Detroit’s offense (No. 4 in yards per play) is due for a bounce-back week.
Atlanta Falcons vs.New York Jets Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Falcons -148
I don’t love Atlanta, but the New York Jets don’t have a quarterback or offense. The team has scored just 50 total points over its last five games. That won’t get it done, unless Desmond Ridder (who is turnover prone) allows the New York defense to score multiple times.
I can’t bank on that – so I’ll ride with Atlanta.
Miami Dolphins vs. Washington Commanders Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Dolphins -455
Want a crazy stat? Teams coming off playing Dallas this season (Washington in this game) are just 1-8 against the spread in their following game.
That’s good news for the Dolphins who are favored by 9.5 points in this game. Miami has beat up on bad teams all season, and I have very little confidence in this Washington team that is now in last place in the NFC East.
Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Buccaneers -238
The Panthers fired head coach Frank Reich, but this team is simply awful on the offensive side of the ball – so I don’t think that makes a major difference.
Baker Mayfield is banged up, but as long as he plays, I think the Buccaneers can win this game. If they have to rely on the running game, this is a favorable matchup to do so, as Carolina allows 4.3 yards per carry and the most rushing scores in the NFL.
San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Eagles +124
Philly as a home dog? Sign me up.
Philly is a perfect 5-0 at home this season, and the team is 12-2 at home in the last two seasons.
While the 49ers have played well since coming out of their bye week, they have not played a team of Philly’s stature. Setting the 49ers as road favorites is a little crazy to me in this one.
Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Rams Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Rams -230
The Los Angeles Rams are making a playoff push, and now they get a deflated Cleveland offense that has mustered just 25 points in two games since losing Deshaun Watson.
I’m all for fading the Browns – even with their elite defense – against any team that is above average at moving the ball on offense. The Rams are 10th in the NFL in yards per play on offense.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Chiefs -285
Kansas City looked to be dead in the water in Las Vegas last week, but Patrick Mahomes rallied his team to 31 points, a win and a cover against the Las Vegas Raiders.
I’m selling high on the Green Bay Packers off an impressive road win, as the Detroit defense (20th in yards per play allowed) is much worse than Kansas City’s (sixth in yards per play allowed) this season.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Jaguars -395
If Jake Browning couldn’t beat Kenny Pickett at home, I don’t see him beating Trevor Lawrence on the road.
The Jaguars are coming into this game with a ton of momentum as well – taking a two-game lead in the AFC South. I think Jacksonville shreds this Cleveland defense that is in the bottom three in the league in yards per play allowed this season.
