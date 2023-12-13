NFL Straight Up Picks for Every Game in Week 15 (Bears Upset, Bills Down Cowboys)
BetSided's Peter Dewey picks the winner of every NFL game in Week 15.
By Peter Dewey
For the first time in weeks, we have a full 16-game slate in the NFL!
I’m looking to have a huge week in our straight up picks, and I have several upsets (Chicago included) to line this slate.
Last week, we finished with a modest record, but that still leaves our season record at some impressive heights.
- Week 14 Record: 7-8
- Season Long Record: 118-86
For more Week 15 picks, check out our NFL betting analyst Iain MacMillan’s best bet for every game on the slate here!
Whether you decide to tail or fade these moneyline picks, you can come out a winner at FanDuel Sportsbook in Week 15.
New users that sign up with the link below will instantly receive $150 in bonus bets if they deposit and wager $5 on any game and their team wins!
Here’s who I think will win every game in Week 15!
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Raiders -142
Justin Herbert is not expected to play this week, and the Chargers have really struggled as of late, falling out of the playoff picture.
Even though Las Vegas was terrible – failing to score – in Week 14, I think the team could steal one at home where it is 4-3 this season.
Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Bengals -198
Jake Browning is… good?
Browning has led the team to back-to-back 30-point games, and now he gets a Minnesota team that put up just three points last week and may not have Justin Jefferson (chest).
I’m all about fading the Vikings as they’ve regressed the past few weeks, especially on offense.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Colts -135
There is no way I’m betting on Mitch Trubisky to win this game after he lost to the two-win Patriots and Bailey Zappe in Week 14. The Steelers have dropped back-to-back games to two-win teams, and they are finally showing why they were outgained in nearly every game to open the season.
Denver Broncos vs. Detroit Lions Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Broncos +170
I’m riding the hot hand.
Denver is 6-1 in its last seven games, while the Detroit Lions are looking to be a little fraudulent, getting blown out by the Chicago Bears last week.
Denver’s defense is much better than early in the season, and I think it can exploit a Detroit team that has weakened on defense and has turned the ball over quite a bit (11th in the NFL) this season.
New York Giants vs. New Orleans Saints Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Giants +215
Tommy DeVito is outplaying anything Daniel Jones did this season, and the Giants could upset a Saints team that has been wildly inconsistent this season.
New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Dolphins -675
Credit to Zach Wilson and the New York Jets, as they looked terrific at home in Week 14.
This game is a different story, as the Dolphins entered Week 14 winning several games by wide margins at home, and they have a 20-point road win against the Jets this season.
Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Texans +100
I’m not sold on the Titans, even though they’ve been a much better team at home this season.
This is a huge game for Houston, who needs it after dropping its Week 14 game with the Jets. I think this is a prime bounce-back spot for CJ Stroud and company.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Packers -175
Green Bay is 4-2 at home this season, and I think the team’s improved offense can expose a Bucs team that is 6-7 despite allowing the fifth most yards per play in the NFL.
I like the Packers to win at Lambeau after losing on the road week.
Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Falcons -162
I hate betting on this Atlanta team, which has disappointed time and time again, but the Panthers are downright awful.
Bryce Young was 13-for-36 passing last week with an EPA per dropback of -0.77. It can’t get much worse. Atlanta’s defense should have a field day.
Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Bears +150
The Joe Flacco resurgence stops here.
Flacco threw for 311 yards and three scores in Week 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but I don’t see him repeating that performance against a Bears team that has some life with Justin Fields back and Montez Sweat in the fold.
Fields has been pretty great over his last five games:
Give me the Bears.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Chiefs -485
Surely, Patrick Mahomes won’t lose to Bailey Zappe?
After last week, I can’t see the Chiefs dropping a third straight.
San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals Moneyline Pick
- Pick: 49ers -950
San Francisco is a wrecking ball right now, winning every game since its bye week by double digits. I don’t expect much to change in this one against one of the worst defenses in the NFL.
Washington Commanders vs. Los Angeles Rams Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Rams -305
The Rams took the Baltimore Ravens to overtime last week, and now they get a favorable matchup against a Washington team that has allowed the most points (395) in the NFL this season.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Buffalo Bills Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Bills -130
Dallas has been terrific this year, but the Bills are coming off a massive win against the Chiefs and are at home, where they are 5-2 this season.
I lean with Buffalo to stay in the AFC playoff race with a win.
Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Ravens -185
The Jaguars are dealing with a banged up Trevor Lawrence and have lost to Jake Browning and Joe Flacco the last two weeks.
Lamar Jackson is going to win this game in primetime.
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Eagles -192
Seattle needs this game for its chances in the NFC East, and the Seahawks have now lost four straight games.
If Drew Lock is under center, I think the Eagles win this one fairly easily.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.