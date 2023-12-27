NFL Straight Up Picks for Every Game in Week 17 (How to Bet Playoff-Clinching Teams)
BetSided's Peter Dewey picks the winner of every NFL game in Week 17.
By Peter Dewey
NFL playoff spots are up for grabs over the last two weeks of the regular season, and there are several teams that need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.
With just two weeks left in the 2023 regular season, we’ve moved to 42 games over .500 in this season’s spread picks.
After going 10-6 in Week 16, I have a pick for every game in Week 17. Let’s dive in.
- Week 16 Record: 10-6
- Season Long Record: 138-96
Here’s who I think will win every game in Week 17!
New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Browns -355
Cleveland is No. 2 in the league in net yards per pass attempt allowed, and it should have no problem slowing down Zach Wilson or Trevor Siemian this week.
Joe Flacco is also playing at a high level, with Cleveland winning three straight. I’ll back the Browns again with a chance to clinch a wild card spot on the line.
Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Cowboys -258
Dallas has lost back-to-back games, but now the team gets to head home to take on the Detroit Lions, who already clinched the NFC North.
Dallas can still win the NFC East, but it needs to win out to do so. The team is undefeated at home (7-0), and I think that continues this week.
Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Rams -285
The Rams come into this game as winners of five of their last six, with their lone loss coming to the Baltimore Ravens.
Matthew Stafford and company are humming on offense, and they should dominate a Giants team that averages just over 14 points per game.
Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Ravens -180
Baltimore could clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win in this game, and the Dolphins are just 1-3 straight up against teams over .500 this season.
Baltimore’s dominance of the 49ers in Week 16 gives me confidence that the team will win at home, where it is 5-2 this season.
New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Buffalo -650
Buffalo is on a heater right now, winning three straight to jump into the No. 6 seed in the AFC.
The Bills are elite at home (6-2 this season), and they should be too much on offense for Bailey Zappe and the New England Patriots.
Atlanta Falcons vs. Chicago Bears Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Bears -155
Chicago is 4-3 at home this season, and the team is really playing well with Justin Fields back in the lineup. The Bears are 3-1 in Fields’ last four starts, and now they get an Atlanta team that is just 2-5 on the road this season.
I don’t trust the Falcons to win this game – even with a playoff spot on the line.
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Raiders +130
The Colts are surprisingly just 3-4 at home this season, and the team really struggled in a loss to Atlanta this week.
Las Vegas used a strong defensive game to beat the Chiefs, and I don’t think the Raiders are a pushover at this point this season with the team sitting at 7-8.
Carolina Panthers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Jaguars -298
The ultimate get right spot is here.
Jacksonville has dropped four straight, but now it gets a Carolina team that hasn’t won a game on the road all season and is just 2-13. If the Jags don’t win, they may not make the playoffs.
Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Texans -185
Houston should get CJ Stroud back in action this week, which will be huge for the team’s chances of winning. It also should boost the passing offense in a big way.
Houston is 5-3 at home this season while the Titans are just 1-6 on the road.
Arizona Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Eagles Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Eagles -575
The Eagles may not be dominant right now, but they have been great at home in 2023, going 6-1 straight up.
Now, they get an Arizona team that is just 1-7 on the road and struggled in a loss to the Chicago Bears last week. I’ll trust Philly with a chance to win the NFC East on the line.
New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Buccaneers -155
The Bucs have won four in a row, and they control their destiny in the NFC South. The team killed the Saints in New Orleans (26-9), and New Orleans is just 3-5 on the road.
I love the Bucs in this spot to bury the Saints in the playoff picture.
San Francisco 49ers vs. Washington Commanders Moneyline Pick
- Pick: 49ers -850
The Commanders are on a six-game losing streak with a lame-duck head coach and a struggling young quarterback.
They’re going to struggle against a 49ers team that is due for a bounce-back game after losing to Baltimore in Week 16.
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Broncos -225
Denver’s playoff hopes are slim, and the team needs help to get in. Still, I like the Broncos at home against a Chargers team that they held in check earlier this season.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Seahawks -180
Can Mason Rudolph put together back-to-back impressive weeks?
I’m not quite sold, although the Seahawks have been up and down on defense this season, ranking 20th in opponent yards per play.
I’ll take Seattle at home, but I could see this game being close.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Chiefs -310
The clocks struck midnight on Jake Browning last week, but the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense has been nonexistent as of late.
That being said, the Chiefs are still the No. 3 seed in the AFC. I think Kansas City wins this game, as Patrick Mahomes is 18-4 SU after a loss in his NFL career.
Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Packers +105
The Vikings don’t have a decision on who will play quarterback in Week 17, and the team has seen Nick Mullens turn the ball over six times in the past two games.
Green Bay needs a win to stay alive for the playoffs, and I think the team can capitalize on poor quarterback play from Minnesota. I’ll take Jordan Love and Green Bay to split this season series.
