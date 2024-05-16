NFL Week 1 Opening Odds, Spreads, and Totals for the 2024 Season
The entire NFL regular season schedule for the 2024 campaign has been officially released!
Naturally, moments after the schedule was released, sportsbooks released the opening odds for Week 1. We already knew a handful of games for the opening week, including the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Kansas City Chiefs on opening night, but now we have our hands on the full slate.
Let's take a look at the opening odds for the first week of action.
NFL Week 1 Odds for 2024 Season
All odds listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook
Thursday, September 5
- Ravens vs. Chiefs -2.5, O/U 46.5
Friday, September 6
- Packers vs. Eagles -1.5, O/U 48.5*
Sunday, September 7
- Titans vs. Bears -4.5, O/U 43.5
- Steelers vs. Falcons -3, O/U 42.5
- Jaguars vs. Dolphins -3.5, O/U 49.5
- Patriots vs. Bengals -7.5, O/U 42.5
- Texans vs. Colts +1.5, O/U 47.5
- Vikings vs. Giants +1.5, O/U 40.5
- Panthers vs. Saints -4.5, O/U 39.5
- Cardinals vs. Bills -7, O/U 47.5
- Raiders vs. Chargers -3, O/U 42.5
- Cowboys vs. Browns +1.5, O/U 43.5
- Commanders vs. Buccaneers -4.5, O/U 40.5
- Broncos vs. Seahawks -4.5, O/U 42.5
- Rams vs. Lions -3.5, O/U 52.5**
Monday, September 8
- Jets vs. 49ers -6.5, O/U 45.5
*Game will take place in Brazil
**Sunday Night Football
Biggest and Smallest Favorites in NFL Week 1
The biggest favorite in Week 1 of the NFL season is the Cincinnati Bengals, who are 7.5-point favorites against the New England Patriots. The last time these two teams faced off was on Christmas Eve of 2022 when the Bengals secured the 22-18 win.
There are three games that share the smallest betting line of the opening week. The Houston Texans are 1.5-point favorites against the Indianapolis Colts, the Minnesota Vikings are 1.5-point favorites against the New York Giants, and the Dallas Cowboys are 1.5-point favorites against the Cleveland Browns. All three favored teams will be playing on the road.
The highest total of the first week is the Sunday Night Football showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions with the total set at 52.5. The lowest total of the opening week is the NFC South showdown between the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers at 39.5.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.