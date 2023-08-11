NFL Week 1 preseason odds for every game on Friday, Aug. 11
Breaking down the preseason odds for every single game in Week 1.
By Peter Dewey
Week 1 of the NFL preseason continues on Friday night with six different teams in action.
The first matchup comes between the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins, two teams that have playoff hopes -- especially the Dolphins. Miami is fresh off a 9-8 season where it earned the No. 7 seed in the AFC.
In the second preseason game of the night, the Green Bay Packers begin a new era -- the Jordan Love era -- with Aaron Rodgers now in New York. They face the Cincinnati Bengals who could be looking for their Week 1 starter if Joe Burrow (calf) is unable to go.
Two quarterback battles will get underway tonight as well, as the Washington Commanders take on the Cleveland Browns with Jacoby Brissett and Sam Howell battling for the Washington starter gig. In Tampa Bay, Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask will get their first preseason action against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
It should be a fun night of football, so why not place a few bets on the action?
Here are the best spread, moneyline and total odds available for Friday's action:
NFL preseason Week 1 spreads for every game on Friday, Aug. 11
NFL preseason Week 1 moneylines for every game on Friday, Aug. 11
NFL preseason Week 1 totals for every game on Friday, Aug. 11
