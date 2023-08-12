NFL Week 1 preseason odds for every game on Saturday, Aug. 12
Breaking down the odds for every NFL preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 12.
By Peter Dewey
Saturday's NFL preseason action should feature three of the top quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft Class, which makes for a fun day of football.
The Carolina Panthers and No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young take on the New York Jets, who are playing in their second preseason game after being a part of the Hall of Fame Game last week.
No. 3 overall pick Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts kick off today's action at 1 p.m. EST against the Buffalo Bills, and Tennessee Titans rookie Will Levis takes on the Chicago Bears at the same time.
Betting on the preseason can be tricky, especially since we don't know exactly how long the starters for each team will play -- or if they'll even play at all in some instances.
Despite that, there are a few trends that are great to look at, including every coaches against the spread record in the preseason. The big trend on Saturday is that Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is 38-16-1 against the spread in the preseason, including 26-5 against the spread in his last 31 preseason games.
With that in mind, why not place a few bets on Saturday's preseason action? We have the best moneyline, spread and total lines for each game listed below:
Every NFL team's odds, spread, moneyline and total for preseason Week 1 Saturday, Aug. 12
