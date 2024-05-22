NFL Week 1 Trend Says Fade These Heavy Favorites in Opening Odds

Since 2005, favorites of 6 or more points in NFL Week 1 are 40-52-2 (44%) ATS per @Bet_Labs.



Week 1 Chalk:

▪️ Bengals -8.5 vs. Patriots

▪️ Bills -7 vs. Cardinals

▪️ 49ers -6 vs. Jets