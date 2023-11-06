NFL Week 10 Odds, Schedule for Every Team
Breaking down the full schedule and odds for the Week 10 action in the NFL.
By Peter Dewey
We're officially halfway through the 2023 NFL season!
With Week 9 wrapping up on Monday night with the New York Jets taking on the Los Angeles Chargers, we can officially turn our focus to the final nine weeks of the season, where the playoff push becomes even more intriguing for the contending teams.
There are several great matchups in Week 10 -- including the San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars facing off in the 1 p.m. EST slot on Sunday. The New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys also renew their rivalry later in the day during the 4 p.m. window.
No matter how you plan on betting on these games, we have you covered with odds widgets for every game that update with the best odds for each matchup!
What NFL Teams Are on the Bye in Week 10?
The Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles are all on the bye in Week 10. Miami and Kansas City chose to take their bye after playing in Germany in Week 9.
That means there are only 14 games in the NFL this week, but that's plenty of matchups to bet on. We're reaching the point in the NFL season where a lot of teams have already had their bye, with Week 13 (six teams) sitting as the biggest week left for byes.
NFL Week 10 Schedule and Odds
Thursday Night Football -- Thursday, Nov. 9
Carolin Panthers vs. Chicago Bears
Sunday International Game -- Sunday Nov. 12
Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots
Sunday 1 p.m. Games -- Sunday, Nov. 12
Houston Texans vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Tennessee Titans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens
San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings
Sunday 4 p.m. Games -- Sunday Nov. 12
Atlanta Falcons vs. Arizona Cardinals
Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Chargers
New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys
Washington Commanders vs. Seattle Seahawks
Sunday Night Football -- Sunday, Nov. 12
New York Jets vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Monday Night Football -- Monday, Nov. 13
Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.