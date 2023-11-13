NFL Week 11 Odds, Schedule for Every Team
Breaking down the full schedule and odds for the Week 11 action in the NFL.
By Peter Dewey
Week 11 of the 2023 season kicks off with an awesome matchup on Thursday Night Football between two AFC powerhouses in the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals. Baltimore is looking for a clean sweep of the Bengals this season.
Primetime games won't disappoint in Week 11, as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles play on Monday Night Football in a rematch of last season's Super Bowl.
The second half of the season is off to a great start, and that makes betting on these games extra exciting.
What NFL Teams Are on the Bye in Week 11?
There are four teams on the bye in Week 11. They are the Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints.
That means there are just 14 games to bet on, but we're nearing the end of bye weeks for every team this season. Week 13 is the biggest bye week remaining, as six different teams will be on the bye that week.
NFL Week 11 Schedule and Odds
Thursday Night Football -- Thursday, Nov. 16
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
Sunday 1 p.m. Games -- Sunday, Nov. 19
New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns
Arizona Cardinals vs. Houston Texans
Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins
Dallas Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Green Bay Packers
Sunday 4 p.m. Games -- Sunday Nov. 19
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers
New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills
Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams
Sunday Night Football -- Sunday, Nov. 19
Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos
Monday Night Football -- Monday, Nov. 20
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs
