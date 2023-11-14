NFL Week 11 Survivor Pool Picks (Commanders, Texans, Bears Highlight Top Predictions)
The BetSided team breaks down their favorite picks for NFL Survivor Pools in Week 11.
Another week, another time to survive in your NFL Survivor Pools.
The BetSided team has been hot giving out picks each week, including Week 10 where all four of our editors hit on their pick -- even though they each selected a different team. That means bettors and Survivor players that have been tailing these plays have had a lot of directions to go in heading into Week 11.
There are a few big spreads in Week 11, so how should we navigate those to keep the best teams left for the stretch run? We have four more Survivor picks, and a recap of last week's picks as well.
For more Week 11 picks, check out our NFL betting analyst Iain MacMillan’s best bet for every game on the slate here!
NFL Week 10 Survivor Pool Picks Results
- Peter Dewey: Seattle Seahawks (W)
- Vinnie Portell: Indianapolis Colts (W)
- Iain MacMillan: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (W)
- Joe Summers: Chicago Bears (W)
Our goal is to deliver winners for our readers every week to keep them alive in Survivor. Here's where the BetSided team is leaning this week:
NFL Week 11 Survivor Pool Picks
Washington Commanders
When else would you even consider taking Washington other than against the awful New York Giants.
With Tommy DeVito under center and a banged up offensive line, the Giants have one of the worst offenses in the NFL, and their defense is 29th in the league in yards per play allowed per game.
The team has not been competitive against quality opponents, and even though it beat Washington earlier this season, that came with Tyrod Taylor under center -- and at home.
I think the Commanders, who gave Seattle a run in Week 10, roll in this game. -- Peter Dewey
Hey, we get to use a mediocre team as a massive favorite this week!
The Giants are miserable, having lost seven of their eight games while being outscored by 56 points in the last two losses.
Tommy DeVito is the starting quarterback and, well, that's not good if you're trying to win games.
Washington's record isn't pretty either, but the Commanders are at least a competent football team.
Sam Howell is among the league leaders in passing and Washington is 3-1-1 against the spread over the last five weeks.
Expect Brian Robinson to have a field day against a terrible Giants front and get us through to next week. -- Joe Summers
Houston Texans
If you haven't used the Houston Texans in your survivor pool yet this season, now is the time to do it. CJ Stroud has established himself as not only a lock to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, but also as a legitimate MVP candidate.
Now, he gets to face an Arizona Cardinals defense that's 29th in opponent EPA per dropback and 31st in opponent dropback success rate.
I don't care that Kyler Murray is back behind center for Arizona, the Texans should roll in this. -- Iain MacMillan
Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions are clearly the class of the NFC North and they're going to get a chance to further prove that point this weekend against a hapless Chicago Bears team.
Detroit has a top offense, scoring 26.8 points per game (6th in NFL) while Chicago is allowing 25.5 points per game (27th in NFL). That doesn't bode well for the Bears, especially since their offense hasn't eclipsed 17 points in the past three weeks with Justin Fields sidelined. -- Vinnie Portell
