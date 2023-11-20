NFL Week 12 Odds, Schedule for Every Team (Odds for Thanksgiving Games and More)
Breaking down the full schedule and odds for the Week 12 action in the NFL.
By Peter Dewey
Week 12 of the NFL season brings a ton of intrigue, as we not only have several key division matchups, but we get to enjoy the Thanksgiving Day holiday with a jam-packed slate of football!
There are several division races up for grabs, and there are a few matchup that could end up deciding the fate of some of these teams in those races. Here's a look:
- AFC South: Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans
- NFC South: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
- AFC North: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals
- NFC West: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
That should make for an exciting few days of football, and we even have a matchup on Friday, with the Miami Dolphins taking on the New York Jets. All 32 teams are in action this week, so there are plenty of games to choose from.
No matter how you plan on betting on these games, we have you covered with odds widgets for every game that update with the best odds for each matchup!
What NFL Teams Are on the Bye in Week 12?
There aren't any teams with a Week 12 bye. That means we'll have 16 different games to bet on this week!
While this is good news for bettors, fantasy owners and those in Survivor Pools, there is a big bye week coming in Week 13, where six different teams will be off.
NFL Week 12 Schedule and Odds
Thanksgiving Day Games -- Thursday, Nov. 23
Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions
Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys
San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks
Black Friday Game -- Friday Nov. 24
Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets
Sunday 1 p.m. Games -- Sunday, Nov. 26
New England Patriots vs. New York Giants
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Indianapolis Colts
New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers vs. Tennessee Titans
Sunday 4 p.m. Games -- Sunday Nov. 26
Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos
Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Sunday Night Football -- Sunday, Nov. 26
Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Monday Night Football -- Monday, Nov. 27
Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.