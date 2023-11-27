NFL Week 13 Odds, Schedule for Every Team (NFC Championship Rematch on Tap)
Breaking down the full NFL schedule and the odds for every game in Week 13 of the 2023 season.
By Peter Dewey
Week 13 of the NFL season is upon us after an exciting Week 12 that featured some interesting games on Thanksgiving Day.
As we inch closer to the playoffs, each of these games in Week 13 means just a little bit more for the teams on the bubble. Here are a few matchups to look forward to for playoff positioning in Week 13:
- Denver Broncos vs. Houston Texans
- San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles
- Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers
- Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
No matter how you plan on betting on these games, we have you covered with odds widgets for every game that update with the best odds for each matchup!
What NFL Teams Are on the Bye in Week 13?
Week 13 is one of the biggest bye weeks of the season in the NFL, making it tough on those who are in Survivor Pools and fantasy leagues.
The Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants all are on the bye this week. That means there will be just 13 games to bet on with only 26 teams in action.
NFL Week 13 Schedule and Odds
Thursday Night Football -- Thursday, Nov. 30
Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys
Sunday 1 p.m. Games -- Sunday, Dec. 3
Denver Broncos vs. Houston Texans
Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots
Arizona Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans
Detroit Lions vs. New Orleans Saints
Miami Dolphins vs. Washington Commanders
Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets
Sunday 4 p.m. Games -- Sunday, Dec. 3
Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Rams
Sunday Night Football -- Sunday, Dec. 3
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers
Monday Night Football -- Monday, Dec. 4
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.