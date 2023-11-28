NFL Week 13 Survivor Pool Picks (Chargers, Steelers, Bucs Among Top Predictions)
The BetSided team breaks down their favorite picks for NFL Survivor Pools in Week 13.
Week 12 did not go smoothly for the BetSided team in our Survivor Picks, as only Peter Dewey (Pittsburgh Steelers) hit his pick this week.
We're still giving our editors a chance to keep going, as that way we can give four options our for those of you who have survied two thirds (!!) of the NFL season in your Survivor pools.
With just 13 games in action in Week 13, it's going to get a little tougher to stay alive.
For more Week 13 picks, check out our NFL betting analyst Iain MacMillan’s best bet for every game on the slate here!
NFL Week 12 Survivor Pool Picks Results
- Peter Dewey: Pittsburgh Steelers (W)
- Iain MacMillan: New England Patriots (L)
- Joe Summers: Cleveland Browns (L)
- Vinnie Portell: Cleveland Browns (L)
Our goal is to deliver winners for our readers every week to keep them alive in Survivor. Here's where the BetSided team is leaning this week:
NFL Week 13 Survivor Pool Picks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
I can't imagine a spot where I'd use the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season outside of this game, so why not?
The Buccaneers have not been good as of late, falling to 4-7 on the season with a loss in Week, but they should beat up on the 1-10 Carolina Panthers in Week 13. Carolina is 0-6 on the road this season, and the team just fired head coach Frank Reich.
Carolina's offense has been atrocious, ranking 31st in the NFL in yards per play this season. Tampa Bay should be able to exploit the team's weak run defense as well, especially after Rachaad White posted 100 rushing yards in Week 12.
I simply can't trust Carolina to win, so I'll take a chance on the Bucs at home. -- Peter Dewey
Pittsburgh Steelers
If there's ever a time to take the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Survivor pool, now is the time to do it.
With Matt Canada let go, the Steelers' offense looked like a brand new unit, gaining 6.2 yards per play in Week 12th, the eighth most in the NFL.
Now, they get to face arguably the worst defense in the Arizona Cardinals who rank 31st in opponent EPA per play and dead last in opponent success rate.
The Steelers shouldn't have much of an issue with the Cardinals at home. -- Iain MacMillan
Jacksonville Jaguars
Let's get back on track with an easier pick than the last two weeks.
Jake Browning is overmatched as an NFL QB with a limited offensive scheme and I expect the Jaguars' defensive front to make his life miserable.
The Jacksonville Jaguars are 7-1 against the spread over their last eight games, coming off an impressive win over the Houston Texans in perhaps Trevor Lawrence's best game of the season.
The Cincinnati Bengals, meanwhile, failed to cover in each of their last three and one more loss might end their playoff hopes.
These are two teams going to completely opposite directions and I don't see how Browning can score enough to keep up with Lawrence, Travis Etienne, Christian Kirk and Calvin Ridley.
Trust Jacksonville to emerge victorious and put a fork in Cincy. -- Joe Summers
Los Angeles Chargers
This is the worst iteration of the New England Patriots most of us can remember, and we might as well take advantage of it.
This New England offense has scored just 13 total points across the last two games, and the Pats have lost four straight.
Of course, the Los Angeles Chargers always seem to find a way to lose, but they should be hungry coming off an embarrassing loss to the Baltimore Ravens. -- Vinnie Portell
