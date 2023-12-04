NFL Week 14 Odds, Schedule for Every Team (Can Bills Save Playoff Hopes vs. Chiefs?)
Breaking down the full NFL schedule and the odds for every game in Week 14 of the 2023 season.
By Peter Dewey
We're officially in the home stretch of the 2023 season, and Week 14 has several marquee matchups that are going to be must-watch TV.
The NFC East's top two teams square off this week, and the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs face off in what should be one of the matchups of the season.
Here are some of the top games (all in the late window) in Week 14:
- Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers
- Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys
All three of those games feature teams that are in the playoff mix, and several of them are true Super Bowl contenders. Buffalo, Seattle and Dallas all could make statement wins in Week 14.
No matter how you plan on betting on these games, we have you covered with odds widgets for every game that update with the best odds for each matchup!
What NFL Teams Are on the Bye in Week 14?
This is the final week of the 2023 season with byes, and the Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders are the only two squads that won't play this week.
That still leaves us with 15 games on the docket, and many of them will have an impact on the playoff standings as we are fully in the home stretch of this season.
NFL Week 14 Schedule and Odds
Thursday Night Football -- Thursday, Dec. 7
New England Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Sunday 1 p.m. Games -- Sunday, Dec. 10
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons
Indianapolis Colts vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cleveland Browns
Houston Texans vs. New York Jets
Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens
Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears
Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints
Sunday 4 p.m. Games -- Sunday, Dec. 10
Minnesota Vikings vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers
Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Sunday Night Football -- Sunday, Dec. 10
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys
Monday Night Football -- Monday, Dec. 11
Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants
Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
