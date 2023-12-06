NFL Week 14 Upset Picks (Buccaneers, NFC East Team Among Top Predictions)
Our editors share their favorite upset pick for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season.
Looking to bet an upset in the NFL in Week 14?
The BetSided team is due for an upset win this week, and we have two more picks for the people after the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles came up short for us in Week 13.
2023 Upset Picks Record: 8-19 (-5.92 units)
This week, Iain MacMillan is looking to an NFC South team for his favorite upset selection while Peter Dewey is going back to the well with the Philadelphia Eagles in another rivalry matchup.
Best NFL Upset Picks for Week 14 of 2023 Season
Philadelphia Eagles (+150) at Dallas Cowboys
The ultimate buy-low spot on the Philadelphia Eagles. The team is coming off a bad loss to the San Francisco 49ers, but the Dallas Cowboys aren't nearly as talented.
Who has Dallas beaten that is of substance this season? The team’s lone wins against .500 or better teams are against the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams.
Dallas was blown out by San Francisco as well, and the team already has a loss to Philly on the ledger. The Eagles are 10-2 this season, and I don't think they're going to lose back-to-back games with the No. 1 seed on the line.
I’m not buying the Cowboys are 3.5-point favorites. -- Peter Dewey
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+116) vs. Atlanta Falcons
It would be very Atlanta Falcons-esque to win two-straight games to take over the top spot in the division, only to follow it up with a loss at home to the 5-7 Buccaneers.
Atlanta is dealing with some injuries that could cost them this week, including cornerback, A.J. Terrell.
If he can't go, the Falcons secondary is going to have a tough time slowing down the likes of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
I'll back the Bucs to get the job done on the road as short underdogs. -- Iain MacMillan
