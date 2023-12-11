NFL Week 15 Odds, Schedule for Every Team
Breaking down the full NFL schedule and the odds for every game in Week 15 of the 2023 season.
By Peter Dewey
Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season completely changed some of the playoff races, with the Dallas Cowboys overtaking the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East as the biggest change.
That makes several games extremely important for playoff positioning in Week 15 as we get to the final stretch of the season.
Plus, there are three games (all with massive wild card implications) in action on Saturday -- the first Saturday action of the NFL season. Just look at all of the playoff-altering matchups we have this week!
- Denver Broncos vs. Detroit Lions
- Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers
- Dallas Cowboys vs. Buffalo Bills
- Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks
That should make this week's action great to bet on, and with bye weeks in the rearview mirror -- we have 16 games to dive into for Week 15!
NFL Week 15 Schedule and Odds
Thursday Night Football -- Thursday, Dec. 14
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Saturday NFL Games -- Saturday, Dec. 16
Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts
Denver Broncos vs. Detroit Lions
Sunday 1 p.m. Games -- Sunday, Dec. 17
New York Giants vs. New Orleans Saints
New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins
Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers
Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns
Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots
Sunday 4 p.m. Games -- Sunday, Dec. 17
San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals
Washington Commanders vs. Los Angeles Rams
Dallas Cowboys vs. Buffalo Bills
Sunday Night Football -- Sunday, Dec. 17
Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Monday Night Football -- Monday, Dec. 18
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
