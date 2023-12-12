NFL Week 15 Survivor Pool Picks (Trust Rams, Fade Panthers in Top Predictions)
The BetSided team breaks down their favorite picks for NFL Survivor Pools in Week 15.
Week 14 in the NFL was a brutal one for anyone in a Survivor Pool, as several big favorites ended up falling.
That was true for the BetSided team, as our picks of the Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers and Houston Texans all went awry in Week 14, with the Dolphins and Packers both losing leads late in the fourth quarter.
Not ideal.
With just four weeks left in the regular season, anyone still alive in this crazy NFL season deserves a shoutout. We're going to do our best to get back on track this week giving our picks we would use in Survivor since last week wiped us out.
If you want to bet on your team to win, there’s a great welcome offer that you should take advantage of at DraftKings Sportsbook.
New users that sign up with the link below will receive $150 in bonus bets if they deposit and wager $5 on any game!
NFL Week 14 Survivor Pool Picks Results
- Peter Dewey: Miami Dolphins (L)
- Iain MacMillan: Green Bay Packers (L)
- Vinnie Portell: Houston Texans (L)
NFL Week 15 Survivor Pool Picks
Kansas City Chiefs
I've been saving the Kansas City Chiefs all season long, but now's the time to use them in a week with a lot of shorter spreads.
Kansas City has dropped back-to-back games, but the team is due against a New England Patriots team that shocked the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14. The Patriots offense has been brutal all season, so I'm not buying one good performance by Bailey Zappe.
Entering this season, Patrick Mahomes was 13-3 after a loss in his career. I think he bounces back as a major favorite on the road. -- Peter Dewey
Atlanta Falcons
If you haven't used the Atlanta Falcons in survivor, now is the time to do so.
Following the strategy of blindly picking whatever team plays against the Carolina Panthers has been a good strategy this season and it should work here again.
The Panthers run defense is the worst in the NFL, ranking dead last in opponent EPA per rush and opponent rush success rate. That means the Falcons, who have opted to run the ball a ton lately, should find plenty of offensive success against the Panthers.
Can Bryce Young keep pace? I don't think so. Falcons win this one running away. -- Iain MacMillan
At this point in the season, Carolina is clearly one of the best teams to pick against. The Panthers have won just once in 13 games and they haven't scored more than 18 points once in their last seven games.
Atlanta is still in the hunt for the NFC South title and its defense is allowing just 203 passing yards per game (ninth best in NFL). That's not a great matchup for Bryce Young and Co. -- Vinnie Portell
Los Angeles Rams
If you haven't yet used the Los Angeles Rams, this is the perfect time to fire away on Matthew Stafford and company.
The Rams are 3-1 in their last four, having covered the spread in four straight games. They nearly toppled the Ravens last week and now get a much easier matchup in the hapless Washington Commanders.
Washington has four straight losses, failing to cover the spread in its last three contests by an average of 16 points per game! It appears the Commanders gave up on the season, while Stafford is playing his best ball of the year.
With the return of promising young running back Kyren Williams against a depleted defensive line, the Rams should have no issues taking care of business this week. -- Joe Summers
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.