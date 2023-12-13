NFL Week 15 Upset Picks (Broncos Over Lions, Surprising NFC Team in Top Predictions)
Our editors share their favorite upset pick for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
There are plenty of short spreads in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season, which means there are a few chances to take advantage of an upset pick.
We have a pair of plays to look at, including an NFC North team that is suddenly hovering the playoff picture.
Last week, BetSided's Iain MacMillan nailed his upset pick, taking the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to beat the Atlanta Falcons. Tampa is now the No. 1 team in the NFC South (for the time being) entering Week 15.
2023 Upset Picks Record: 9-20 (-5.76 units)
Picking upsets in the NFL can be tricky, but we're hoping to deliver a pair of winners this week. Let's break down each pick, and a promo offer you can use when betting on them!
Best NFL Upset Picks for Week 15 of 2023 Season
Chicago Bears (+150) at Cleveland Browns
I'm not fully convinced the Cleveland Browns are going to continue to win with their offense and now their injury report is extensive.
Their offensive line specifically is banged up, with their center, Ethan Pocic, questionable for Sunday, and their offensive tackle Dawand Jones, out for the season.
That's their third offensive tackle that has suffered a season-ending injury.
Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears have played some solid football lately, especially on defense. If they were able to shut down the Detroit Lions this past weekend, you can be certain they'll be able to shut down the likes of Joe Flacco. -- Iain MacMillan
Denver Broncos (+185) at Detroit Lions
The Denver Broncos have won six of their last seven games, and I don't see them stopping now.
The Lions have looked a little fraudulent in recent weeks, dating back to their first scare against the Chicago Bears. The team lost to Chicago in Week 14, and now is a five-point favorite against Denver?
I don't see it. The Lions are 16th in the NFL in opponent yards per play this season and now 26th in the league in points allowed.
Since Week 6, Denver's defense has allowed more than 20 points just two times, and it hasn't allowed more than 22 in a single game since then.
That's a massive change from early in the season, and I think Russell Wilson and company will be able to move the ball fairly easy against this Detroit team. Denver is undervalued here. -- Peter Dewey
