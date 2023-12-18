NFL Week 16 Odds, Schedule for Every Team
Breaking down the full NFL schedule and the odds for every game in Week 16 of the 2023 season.
By Peter Dewey
And then, there were three.
The NFL regular season has just three regular season weeks left, which means fantasy football championships are close to being decided for fans and NFL playoff spots are up for grabs for the league.
There are several important matchups for playoff purposes in Week 16, including the Thursday Night Football game between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints.
With games on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, is there anything better than watching football with the family? It's a great time to relax, bet on some games and maybe hit enough plays to make up for the gifts you bought this holiday season.
At BetSided, we have you covered with the opening odds for every game to help you get the best number in the market to bet on NFL Week 16!
NFL Week 16 Schedule and Odds
Thursday Night Football -- Thursday, Dec. 21
New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams
Saturday NFL Games -- Saturday, Dec. 23
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Sunday 1 p.m. Games -- Sunday, Dec. 24
Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans
Washington Commanders vs. New York Jets
Seattle Seahawks vs. Tennessee Titans
Indianapolis Colts vs. Atlanta Falcons
Green Bay Packers vs. Carolina Panthers
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings
Sunday 4 p.m. Games -- Sunday, Dec. 24
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Arizona Cardinals vs. Chicago Bears
Dallas Cowboys vs. Miami Dolphins
Sunday Night Football -- Sunday, Dec. 24
New England Patriots vs. Denver Broncos
Monday Afternoon/Night Football -- Monday, Dec. 25
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs
New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
