Betsided

NFL Week 16 Odds, Schedule for Every Team

Breaking down the full NFL schedule and the odds for every game in Week 16 of the 2023 season.

By Peter Dewey

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws. / Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
facebooktwitterreddit

And then, there were three.

The NFL regular season has just three regular season weeks left, which means fantasy football championships are close to being decided for fans and NFL playoff spots are up for grabs for the league.

There are several important matchups for playoff purposes in Week 16, including the Thursday Night Football game between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints.

With games on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, is there anything better than watching football with the family? It's a great time to relax, bet on some games and maybe hit enough plays to make up for the gifts you bought this holiday season.

At BetSided, we have you covered with the opening odds for every game to help you get the best number in the market to bet on NFL Week 16!

If you want to bet on the NFL this week, you should do so at Bet365. For a limited time, if you click the link below to sign up for an account you'll receive $150 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager!

Sign up at Bet365 NOW!

NFL Week 16 Schedule and Odds

Thursday Night Football -- Thursday, Dec. 21

New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams

Saturday NFL Games -- Saturday, Dec. 23

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday 1 p.m. Games -- Sunday, Dec. 24

Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans

Washington Commanders vs. New York Jets

Seattle Seahawks vs. Tennessee Titans

Indianapolis Colts vs. Atlanta Falcons

Green Bay Packers vs. Carolina Panthers

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings

Sunday 4 p.m. Games -- Sunday, Dec. 24

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Arizona Cardinals vs. Chicago Bears

Dallas Cowboys vs. Miami Dolphins

Sunday Night Football -- Sunday, Dec. 24

New England Patriots vs. Denver Broncos

Monday Afternoon/Night Football -- Monday, Dec. 25

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.

Home/NFL Odds