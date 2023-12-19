NFL Week 16 Survivor Pool Picks (Packers, Colts Highlight Top Predictions)
The BetSided team breaks down their favorite picks for NFL Survivor Pools in Week 16.
There are just three weeks left to "survive" in NFL Survivor Pools, and the BetSided team is back with three more picks for teams to win in Week 16.
Like many people in Survivor, two of our editors were defeated by the Carolina Panthers win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15. We've seen some crazy upsets as of late, and that's narrowed many fields in Survivor.
So, if you're still alive, you clearly know what you're doing.
Our goal each week is to break down who we would take in Survivor to hopefully hand out a few winners to the people. There are three different team that we're eyeing in Week 16.
NFL Week 15 Survivor Pool Picks Results
- Peter Dewey: Kansas City Chiefs (W)
- Iain MacMillan: Atlanta Falcons (L)
- Vinnie Portell: Atlanta Falcons (L)
- Joe Summers: Los Angeles Rams (W)
NFL Week 16 Survivor Pool Picks
Buffalo Bills
This is the easiest pick for me this week, as we've seen the Los Angeles Chargers completely implode and fire Brandon Staley in the process.
Los Angeles gave up 63 points to the Las Vegas Raiders last week, and now it has to take on a Buffalo Bills team that was dominant against the Dallas Cowboys' elite defense in Week 15. I don't see Buffalo losing this game, especially since the team has one of the best point differentials in the NFL this season.
Easton Stick and the Chargers don't stand a chance to keep up with a Buffalo team needing every win it can get for a playoff spot. -- Peter Dewey
Indianapolis Colts
This Atlanta team has been tough to watch this season as it's averaged just 18.4 points per game, including a painful 9-7 loss to Carolina last week that lost Desmond Ridder his job (again!).
Indianapolis, on the other hand, has been electric as it's scored 27-plus points in seven games this season.
The Colts have also won five of their last six and it's hard to see how a Taylor Heinicke-led Falcons offense keeps up. -- Vinnie Portell
Green Bay Packers
We're in the final stretch and I'm guessing you've already used big favorites like the Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers, so instead let's look to the Green Bay Packers against the NFL's worst team.
Green Bay has two straight losses but luckily faces a Carolina squad that's 1-6 over its last seven games. The Panthers escaped with a win against the Falcons, though I'm not expecting to see lightning strike in the same place twice.
The Packers had won three straight prior to this two-game skid and this is the perfect get-right opportunity. Carolina has nothing to play for, while Green Bay is fighting for its playoff life.
Trust Jordan Love to lead the Packers to a critical victory in Week 16. -- Joe Summers
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.