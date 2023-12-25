Betsided

NFL Week 17 Odds, Schedule for Every Team

Breaking down the full NFL schedule and the odds for every game in Week 17 of the 2023 season.

By Peter Dewey

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
facebooktwitterreddit

Playoff positioning could be decided in Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season, and with no Monday Night Football this week, there are 14 games to dive into on Sunday.

We have a Thursday Night Football and Saturday Night Football matchup as well, giving bettors plenty of chances to wager on the NFL ahead of the New Year. The next time there are NFL games (Week 18), they will be played in 2024!

Here are a few key matchups to watch for before we get into the odds for every game in Week 17:

  • Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys (Saturday night)
  • Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens
  • Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs
  • Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings (Sunday night)

With playoff spots still up for grabs, there should be plenty of intrigue for this week's slate. In order to help you get the best odds available this week, we have the opening betting odds for every game below.

If you want to bet on the NFL this week, you should do so at Bet365. For a limited time, if you click the link below to sign up for an account you'll receive $150 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager!

Sign up at Bet365 NOW!

NFL Week 17 Schedule and Odds

Thursday Night Football -- Thursday, Dec. 28

New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns

Saturday NFL Games -- Saturday, Dec. 30

Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys

Sunday 1 p.m. Games -- Sunday, Dec. 31

Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants

Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

Atlanta Falcons vs. Chicago Bears

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts

Carolina Panthers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans

Arizona Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Eagles

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

San Francisco 49ers vs. Washington Commanders

Sunday 4 p.m. Games -- Sunday, Dec. 31

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday Night Football -- Sunday, Dec. 31

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.

Home/NFL Odds