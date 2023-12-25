NFL Week 17 Odds, Schedule for Every Team
Breaking down the full NFL schedule and the odds for every game in Week 17 of the 2023 season.
By Peter Dewey
Playoff positioning could be decided in Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season, and with no Monday Night Football this week, there are 14 games to dive into on Sunday.
We have a Thursday Night Football and Saturday Night Football matchup as well, giving bettors plenty of chances to wager on the NFL ahead of the New Year. The next time there are NFL games (Week 18), they will be played in 2024!
Here are a few key matchups to watch for before we get into the odds for every game in Week 17:
- Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys (Saturday night)
- Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens
- Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings (Sunday night)
With playoff spots still up for grabs, there should be plenty of intrigue for this week's slate. In order to help you get the best odds available this week, we have the opening betting odds for every game below.
If you want to bet on the NFL this week, you should do so at Bet365. For a limited time, if you click the link below to sign up for an account you'll receive $150 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager!
NFL Week 17 Schedule and Odds
Thursday Night Football -- Thursday, Dec. 28
New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns
Saturday NFL Games -- Saturday, Dec. 30
Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys
Sunday 1 p.m. Games -- Sunday, Dec. 31
Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants
Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens
New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills
Atlanta Falcons vs. Chicago Bears
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts
Carolina Panthers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans
Arizona Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Eagles
New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
San Francisco 49ers vs. Washington Commanders
Sunday 4 p.m. Games -- Sunday, Dec. 31
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday Night Football -- Sunday, Dec. 31
Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.