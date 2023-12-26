NFL Week 17 Survivor Pool Picks (Surging Rams, Joe Flacco's Browns in Top Predictions)
The BetSided team breaks down their favorite picks for NFL Survivor Pools in Week 17.
By Peter Dewey
And then there were two.
Anyone still alive in a season-long Survivor Pool is likely running out of opponents -- and choices -- ahead of Week 17 of the 2023 season.
The BetSided team has been attempting to help Survivor players all season long by giving out our best picks for the week.
Last week, we hit on two of our three picks (the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills), and we have a trio of picks left for Week 17.
NFL Week 16 Survivor Pool Picks Results
- Peter Dewey: Buffalo Bills (W)
- Vinnie Portell: Indianapolis Colts (L)
- Joe Summers: Green Bay Packers (W)
NFL Week 17 Survivor Pool Picks
Cleveland Browns
There aren't many easy wins to pick on the slate -- especially since we've used up many of the top teams.
However, Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns are in a favorable spot against a New York Jets team that has nothing to play for at this point in the season.
The Browns, on the other hand, need a win to clinch a playoff spot, and I think Flacco can get one against his former team.
New York has struggled against elite defenses, and the Browns have one of the best in the game. On a short week, I don't trust New York's quarterback carousel to get things done. -- Peter Dewey
If you've already taken teams like the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs or Los Angeles Rams, the Browns are a logical choice this week against a downtrodden Jets squad.
Cleveland's defense is the best in the league and Joe Flacco is playing great football. It'll be a cruel twist of fate to watch Flacco pick up a victory, given New York's front office essentially punted the season instead of trying to improve at quarterback.
Following Amari Cooper's career-best game, the Browns' offense is confident and rolling.The Jets are 1-7 against the spread (ATS) in their last eight games and their season is over.
The Browns, meanwhile, are 6-2 ATS over their previous eight contests and a win would be massive for playoff seeding.
These are teams with different motivations and we can capitalize on it. Trust the Browns to deliver a fourth consecutive win this week. -- Joe Summers
Los Angeles Rams
Don't overthink this one. The Rams have been far better than expected this season with breakout stars like Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams keeping them in the playoff picture.
New York, on the other hand, has scored the second-least points per game (14.3) in the NFL this season, and Tyrod Taylor isn't scaring anyone at this stage of his career.
LA has won five of its past six games, losing only to Baltimore (by six points) during that stretch. New York has five wins all season. -- Vinnie Portell
