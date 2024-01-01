NFL Week 18 Odds, Schedule for Every Team
Breaking down the full NFL schedule and the odds for every game in Week 18 of the 2023 season.
By Peter Dewey
There are playoff spots up for grabs in Week 18 of the NFL season, with the AFC East title on the line on Sunday Night Football when the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills to close the NFL's 2023 regular season.
While five teams have clinched a spot in the NFC (San Francisco, Dallas, Philadelphia, Detroit and Los Angeles) and four in the AFC (Baltimore, Miami, Kansas City and Cleveland), there is still a ton to be decided this week.
Two wild card spots are up for grabs in the AFC, as well as the AFC South title with Jacksonville, Houston and Indianapolis all sitting at 9-7. In the NFC, Altanta, New Orleans and Tampa Bay are battling for the NFC South title after the Saints beat the Bucs in Week 17.
Plus, the final wild card spot in the conference is still on the line, with the Green Bay Packers holding it entering Week 18.
The NFL released the schedule for Week 18 last night, and we have the opening odds for every game in the season's final week!
NFL Week 18 Schedule and Odds
Saturday NFL Week 18 Games -- Saturday, Jan. 6
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens
Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts
Sunday 1 p.m. Games -- Sunday, Jan. 7
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers
Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions
New York Jets vs. New England Patriots
Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans
Sunday 4 p.m. Games -- Sunday, Jan. 7
Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals
Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers
Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers
Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders
Sunday Night Football -- Sunday, Jan. 7
Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
