NFL Week 18 Survivor Pool Picks (Buccaneers, Saints, Patriots Among Top Predictions)
The BetSided team breaks down their favorite picks for NFL Survivor Pools in Week 18.
If you've made it this far in Survivor without agreeing to a payout, you're among the elite few this season.
With just one week left in the regular season, the BetSided team is back with four more Survivor picks to close out the campaign.
Last week, we nailed our selections, but things will get tougher in Week 18 with several teams playing for absolutely nothing this week.
Our goal is to give you the best Survivor picks each week, so let's end the season with a bang in Week 18!
NFL Week 17 Survivor Pool Picks Results
- Peter Dewey: Cleveland Browns (W)
- Vinnie Portell: Los Angeles Rams (W)
- Joe Summers: Cleveland Browns (W)
NFL Week 18 Survivor Pool Picks
New Orleans Saints
After losing to the Chicago Bears last week, I'm out on the Atlanta Falcons, who take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 18.
New Orleans' division hopes would stay alive with a win, as the team is just a win and a Bucs loss away from winning the NFC South.
The Falcons are just 2-6 on the road this season and 5-11 ATS. I love the Saints to keep their chances alive on Sunday. -- Peter Dewey
New England Patriots
If you're still alive in your Survivor Pool, you probably don't have many teams left to choose from so if you still have the lowly New England Patriots, they're the best option this week. They're small favorites at home against the New York Jets and in my opinion, they're much better than their 4-12 record indicates.
Heading into this week, they're 14th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +0.1 and while their offense is nothing to write home about, they're still better than the abysmal offense of the Jets.
Roll with the Patriots in the final week of the regular season. -- Iain MacMillan
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
There's a strong chance you haven't used Tampa Bay yet this season, and your other options are likely running thin.
But that's just fine! Tampa Bay is a five-point favorite on the road at Carolina this week as it tries to lock up an NFC South divisional title.
Carolina, on the other hand, won't have much motivation to win, and its offense will likely struggle against a team that's in the top-10 in the NFL in opponent points and opponent rush yards. -- Vinnie Portell
The Bucs sit as one of the teams with the most to gain in Week 18.
Thanks to a disappointing loss to the Saints, the Bucs still need to win to cinch the NFC South.
A win and you're in the playoffs, so Tampa Bay should be fully focused on beating the NFL's worst team. Carolina is 1-8 in its last nine games, trapped in a miserable season. The Bucs, on the other hand, have four wins in their last five games with a potent offense led by Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans and Rachaad White.
Tampa Bay clinched the playoffs against the Panthers last season. The Bucs will make it two straight years with the same result this week. -- Joe Summers
