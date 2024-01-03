NFL Week 18 Upset Picks (Bears Predicted to Play Spoiler; San Fran on Upset Alert?)
Our editors share their favorite upset picks for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season.
By Peter Dewey
The final week of the NFL regular season is upon us, and it's time to get our final upset picks in for this season.
It hasn't been the best year of all time picking upset, but we'd love to finish the regular season strong before things get even harder to predict in the playoffs.
2023 Upset Picks Record: 11-24 (-6.61 units)
This week, we're eyeing one team to play spoiler and another to solidify a top six seed in its conference.
Best NFL Upset Picks for Week 18 of 2023 Season
Chicago Bears (+140) vs. Green Bay Packers
Remember, the Green Bay Packers were in this exact same "win and you're win" scenario last year and failed to deliver against the Detroit Lions, and I think we're going to see the same outcome this season.
Since Week 10, the Bears lead the NFL in opponent EPA per Play and opponent success rate, turning into the dominant Bears' defense we've come to expect every year.
Meanwhile, the Packers defense has imploded and ranks 25th and 26th in those two respective stats over the same time frame.
That paired with Justin Fields needing to make a final case for his role as the Bears quarterback moving forward and I think we have an upset on our hands in the AFC North. -- Iain MacMillan
Los Angeles Rams (+154) vs. San Francisco 49ers
I'm taking a shot on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18, as a win would earn them the No. 6 seed in the NFC.
San Francisco, on the other hand, has nothing to play for in Week 18 with the team already locking up the No. 1 seed in the conference. with Christian McCaffrey already hurt, why would San Fran risk injuring any other star players this week?
The Rams are 3.5-point dogs, but the team has been on fire as of late, winning six of its last seven matchups. With a chance to avoid Dallas or Philly in the first round, the Rams should be highly motivated to win in Week 18. -- Peter Dewey
