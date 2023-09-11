Betsided

NFL Week 2 Odds, Schedule for Every Team

The latest odds and schedule for every NFL team in Week 2.

By Peter Dewey

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates with Tua Tagovailoa.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates with Tua Tagovailoa. / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
With Sunday's Week 1 action in the books, bettors and fans can already start to look ahead to the Week 2 slate to not only place bets, but hope their teams can either bounce back (if they lost) or keep the wins coming.

Week 2 is different than most in the NFL season, as we have multiple Monday Night Football matchups.

First, No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers host the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans pulled out a one-point win in Week 1 while Carolina struggled against the Atlanta Falcons.

The second Monday Night Football game is an AFC North battle between the 1-0 Cleveland Browns and the 0-1 Pittsburgh Steelers.

After a first week of betting and seeing how these teams look, Week 2 is where bettors (myself included) can really get in a groove. We have the full schedule -- and odds for every game -- for Week 2 below:

NFL Week 2 Schedule and Odds

Thursday Night Football -- Thursday, Sept. 14

Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday 1 p.m. Games -- Sunday, Sept. 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans

Green Bay Packers vs. Atlanta Falcons

Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions

Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans

Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday 4 p.m. Games -- Sunday Sept. 17

New York Giants vs. Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams

New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys

Washington Commanders vs. Denver Broncos

Sunday Night Football -- Sunday, Sept. 17

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots

Monday Night Football -- Monday, Sept. 18

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

