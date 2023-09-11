NFL Week 2 Odds, Schedule for Every Team
The latest odds and schedule for every NFL team in Week 2.
By Peter Dewey
With Sunday's Week 1 action in the books, bettors and fans can already start to look ahead to the Week 2 slate to not only place bets, but hope their teams can either bounce back (if they lost) or keep the wins coming.
Week 2 is different than most in the NFL season, as we have multiple Monday Night Football matchups.
First, No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers host the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans pulled out a one-point win in Week 1 while Carolina struggled against the Atlanta Falcons.
The second Monday Night Football game is an AFC North battle between the 1-0 Cleveland Browns and the 0-1 Pittsburgh Steelers.
After a first week of betting and seeing how these teams look, Week 2 is where bettors (myself included) can really get in a groove. We have the full schedule -- and odds for every game -- for Week 2 below:
NFL Week 2 Schedule and Odds
Thursday Night Football -- Thursday, Sept. 14
Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Sunday 1 p.m. Games -- Sunday, Sept. 17
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans
Green Bay Packers vs. Atlanta Falcons
Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions
Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans
Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sunday 4 p.m. Games -- Sunday Sept. 17
New York Giants vs. Arizona Cardinals
San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams
New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys
Washington Commanders vs. Denver Broncos
Sunday Night Football -- Sunday, Sept. 17
Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots
Monday Night Football -- Monday, Sept. 18
New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers
Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
