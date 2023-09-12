NFL Week 2 Survivor Pool Picks (Buffalo Bounces Back, Fade the Jets as Top Predictions)
The BetSided team breaks down their favorite picks for NFL Survivor Pools in Week 2.
There were eight different moneyline upsets in Week 1 of the 2023 season, so if you survived in your Survivor Pool, you deserve some respect.
Luckily for the BetSided crew, all of our editors advanced past Week 1, with three of them picking the Washington Commanders, who made things interesting against the Arizona Cardinals.
An Achilles injury to Aaron Rodgers has quickly made the Dallas Cowboys a trendy Week 2 pick against the New York Jets, but that’s not the only team you should consider for Survivor this week.
Let’s recap last week’s picks before we dive into the Week 2 selections:
NFL Week 1 Survivor Pool Picks Results
- Peter Dewey: Washington Commanders (W)
- Vinnie Portell: Washington Commanders (W)
- Joe Summers: Washington Commanders (W)
- Iain MacMillan: Baltimore Ravens (W)
NFL Week 2 Survivor Pool Picks
Buffalo Bills
In a week with a lot of small spreads, I'm going to take the obvious pick of the week and back the Buffalo Bills against the Las Vegas Raiders.
It's a great bounce back spot for Buffalo after the disaster on Monday night, and now they head home to take on Las Vegas, who is supposed to be one of the worst teams in the NFL.
The Bills have a relatively hard schedule this season, so there's only a couple other games that should be as easy for Buffalo as the Raiders. Let's take the Bills and move on to Week 3. – Iain MacMillan
I know the Bills did not look sharp in Week 1, but I don’t expect that to be the norm for this team in 2023.
Josh Allen has been much better at limiting turnovers at home (just six picks and three fumbles last season compared to eight picks and 10 fumbles on the road), and this is a tough turnaround for a Raiders team that barely beat Denver in Week 1.
I don’t love Buffalo’s schedule, especially in a loaded AFC East, so why not take the team when it is a heavy favorite and hope to move on to Week 3? – Peter Dewey
Dallas Cowboys
Everyone saw what the Dallas defense did to the New York Giants' offensive line and Daniel Jones.
Do you think it’ll be much different against a New York Jets offensive line that allowed eight quarterback hits against the Bills?
The Jets needed three second-half turnovers and a MIRACLE catch by Garrett Wilson just to take a floundering Buffalo team to overtime.
This could also be a unique chance to pick against the Jets before they make any moves for a new QB!
Take a hot Cowboys team to keep it up against a Zach Wilson-led Jets team. – Vinnie Portell
New York Giants
Anytime you can pick a team in Survivor that just got beat 40-0 in front of the world, you've got to do it.
Joking aside, the Arizona Cardinals are very obviously not trying to win while New York will be desperate to shed the stench of that miserable Cowboys beatdown.
Arizona's pass rush is not a fraction as good as Dallas' is, and I expect the Giants to respond against a far inferior opponent.
Saquon Barkley should run wild and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale will have a field day harassing Arizona QB Joshua Dobbs.
Don't be scared of the demolition New York received in Week 1 – back the Giants with confidence this week. – Joe Summers
